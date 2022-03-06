In 2022, good multiplayer Minecraft SMP servers have been the best way to enjoy the game due to how they merge community and vanilla survival aspects of fun Minecraft gameplay. Although other modes like creative and minigames are popular, survival mode and all its mechanics are still at the core of its fun gameplay.

The premise of SMP servers is simple: players must gather resources, craft tools, build a base, and defend against hostile mobs, but unlike single-player mode, you can play with a whole community of people! These servers are generally focussed on friendly gameplay while implementing land-claiming for grief-prevention. It's the classic way the game was made to be enjoyed!

There are hundreds or even thousands of Java Edition SMP servers that try to offer a good experience, but fall short. For those of you looking for a great community survival to play on, this list will name five of the absolute best.

5 Best Minecraft SMP Survival Servers in 2022:

1) Vanilla Europa

IP Address: play.vanillaeuropa.com

The best community survival server for both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition (Image via Discord)

It advertises itself as 'semi-vanilla', which means that it is a server with land-claiming to protect players from grief. This safe, yet fun, approach to survival is why it is one of the best SMP servers.

Upon joining, all you have to do is climb the spiral staircase at spawn and then go through the "Wild Portal" that takes you to a random place in the world and, boom, you're already playing survival multiplayer. There's no hassle with being forced to read long paragraphs of text or anything. This sort of simple gameplay is what makes this one of the best Minecraft SMP servers.

They have a tight-knit, active community of players. It even has a very active Discord with people regularly chatting through text and voice channels. Events are often run for players by admins, including even special UHC events in which winners are awarded unique prizes. This is intended to be a place to chill alone or with your friends.

If you aim to just play community survival, there is no question that Vanilla Europa is the server for you. With so many multiplayer servers trying to be Skyblock, PvP and Vanilla all at once, it's good to see Vanilla Europa just focussing solely on making its Minecraft SMP server experience the best it can be.

Started in 2018, this community survival server is perfectly fine-tuned to be the best Minecraft SMP server experience possible. Plus, it has Bedrock Edition and Java Edition Crossplay enabled!

Other good features on this server can be found below:

Toggleable PvP

Java and Bedrock Crossplay

Free Ranks from Voting

Dedicated Staff

Good Hardware (No lag)

Grief Prevention

Land Claiming

Mob Heads

Player Shops

UHC Events

24/7 Uptime

Watch Vanilla Europa's server trailer below!

2) WilderCraft

IP Address: play.wildercraft.net

WilderCraft is a fun Minecraft SMP server designed from the ground up with great custom content in mind. It has worked tirelessly to create something truly unique from your classic survivalist experience.

Now, although this is a great choice for survival, it isn't completely vanilla. This is because it provides features such as McMMO and vehicles in order to increase the fun factor. However, that shouldn't deter players who are seeking a friendly community and a fun Minecraft SMP server.

3) Medieval Vanilla

IP Address: medieval-vanilla.com

A fun and simple survival server on 1.18 Java Edition (Image Credits: Discord)

Up next is Medieval Vanilla, a small tight-knit server with a good emphasis on Minecraft community survival gameplay. There are no unnecessary gamemodes such as Skyblock, Factions, and Capture the Flag. Medieval Vanilla focusses best on providing a good experience and that's why it is one of the best servers out there.

Thanks to the long-running community, players can enjoy good gameplay here without lacking any friendly banter and top quality cooperation. There is also a nice little twist in that it is Medieval inspired.

4) PlayFuse

IP Address: topg.playfuse.net

PlayFuse is a great Minecraft SMP server. (Image credits: PlayFuse Discord)

PlayFuse is not just a Minecraft SMP server because it also provides other popular gamemodes, such as creative and skyblock. PlayFuse doesn't completely focus on one aspect of multiplayer gameplay, but tries its best to offer a wider range of good server experiences to its community of players.

PlayFuse adds upon the regular Minecraft experience by adding custom enchants, player stats, and abilities. For players who are seeking to play a simple survivalist experience, the other good servers on this list might be a better choice.

5) SurviveWithUs

IP Address: mc.survivewith.us

SurviveWithUs is among the best top quality fun Minecraft SMP servers for Java Edition.

SurviveWithUs is a good community that makes the best of a few slight tweaks to the gameplay to make the game fun. Unlike other servers, this one is a network that has been split up into multiple smaller servers, each with their own inventory, chat, and a small community of players.

SurviveWithUs is filled to the brim with custom plugins that are designed to enhance the fun with new features. One such feature allows players to get in-game currency for every hostile mob they kill. Another such feature is that players also gain "land-claim" points for every hour they spend without dying.

