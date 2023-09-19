10 best Minecraft Bedrock 1.20 seeds for speedrunning

Minecraft is more than a decade old and has developed into a community-based game that gives players the freedom to create their own experiences. Speedrunning is one popular pastime in the game, but it has also launched several careers. It involves completing Minecraft in the least amount of time possible. Seeds are an important factor when considering speedrunning since time is of the essence.

With the seed parity now introduced in Minecraft, even an edition-specific seed can work for both Java and Bedrock. However, the structures that are generated will differ. Even within the Bedrock editions, the loot in the chests at various structures will vary depending on which platform you play.

With that in mind, here are 10 Minecraft seeds that can be fruitful for speedrunning.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

Best seeds for speedrunning in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20

1) The Twelve-Eyed Portal

The one in a trillion chance in Minecraft bought to your spawn (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 7306815763343810136

Ender eyes are probably the most crucial item in speedrunning and are required to open the End portal. Normally, the portals are semi-filled with the Eyes of Ender, the rest of which needs to be added by the player. This seed, however, features a completely filled 12-eye End portal, which has a one-in-a-trillion chance of generating.

This Minecraft seed also features a Ruined Nether portal and a village close to spawn. The location of the village will be through a flower forest. Dig straight down in the village at the given coordinates, and you will directly find the portal room.

Ruined Portal: X: 116 Y: 65 Z: 897

Village: X: 304 Y: 108 Z: 1215

Stronghold: X: 345 Y: -34 Z: 1274

2) The All-in-One Shoreside Vale

Explore the beauty and the treasure that this Minecraft seed beholds (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 239371733976156

You will spawn on a beautiful shore, which will be overlooked by a plains village having two blacksmiths, surrounded by a cherry grove biome. This shoreside landscape provides a multitude of opportunities when it comes to speedrunning.

For starters, the End portal is extremely close to spawn. If you build a Nether portal in that room, you can find yourself in the middle of a hidden Nether fortress. There is also a Bastion remnant relatively close to this location. Other structures and features also include a lava pool and a pillager outpost extremely close to spawn.

Stronghold: X: 734 Y: -32 Z: 295

Pillager Outpost: X: 743 Y: 69 Z: 557

Lava Pool: X: 774 Y: 64 Z: 471

Nether Fortress: X: 71 Y: 58 Z: 37

Bastion Remnant: X: -44 Y: 33 Z: 83

3) The Biome Rich Mountains

The convergence of biomes with speedrunning (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 44647503765050661

This Minecraft seed will spawn you overlooking a village on an icy peak surrounded by a cherry grove biome on one side and a spruce biome on the other. This mesmerizing trifecta also offers several beneficial structures, such as a Ruined portal, which sits in the middle of the village.

Progressing through this portal spawns you in a soul sand valley, with a Nether fortress in its vicinity. It also features a warped forest, where you can easily get ender pearls by killing the Endermen.

Nether Fortress: X: -74 Y: 75 Z: 34

Warped Forest: X: -184 Y: 89 Z: 52

Stronghold: X: 193 Y: -30 Z: 848

4) The Village of the Blacksmiths

The house of the weaponry and tools to aid your Minecraft journey (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 9080504874828280144

The spawn is set right in the middle of a village, featuring four blacksmiths. Blacksmiths can easily trade good utility items such as tools and weapons that can help you when speedrunning.

This Minecraft village also features a ruined portal, completing and proceeding through which will spawn you in the middle of a Nether fortress. This Nether comprises a bastion remnant close to the fortress. There is also a stronghold, which is located only ten blocks from spawn.

Stronghold: X: 750 Y: 44 Z: -294

Nether Fortress: X: 79 Y: 53 Z: -69

Bastion Remnant: X: 86 Y: 72 Z: 23

5) The Village by the Beach

Swim ashore to discover the secrets this Minecraft village holds (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 1222090162574629

Apart from an oceanic view, this village by the beach provides a ruined Nether portal, which, upon completion, can take you into a soul sand valley. This valley is relatively close to a Bastion remnant and a Nether Fortress.

The village itself comprises a blacksmith, who houses six diamonds and five obsidian in a chest. This obsidian can be used to complete the portal mentioned above.

Below this village, you will also find a Stronghold. The combination of items and features provided by this Minecraft seed is definitely a delight for speedrunners.

Soul Sand Valley: X: 18 Y: 77 Z: 113

Bastion remnant: X: 20 Y: 84 Z: 53

Nether Fortress (Blaze Spawner): X: -75 Y: 75 Z: 33

Stronghold: X: 184 Y: -30 Z: 852

6) The Ocean’s Ruins

Easy access to the portal transposes you to your destiny (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 163360377607340

This Minecraft seed spawns you amidst a plains village with a blacksmith whose house contains a chest featuring five diamonds and four obsidian. An ocean ruins structure is also nearby, which contains suspicious gravel and a hidden chest.

You can make a portal at X: -191 Y: 63 Z: 74 and enter to find yourself at a Nether spawn location in the middle of a Bastion remnant conjoined with a Fortress. Close to the overworld spawn, you can also find a stronghold. Dig down at the given coordinates to find the End portal with four Ender eyes already placed.

Ocean ruins: X: -176 Y: 63 Z: 828

Stronghold: X: -177 Y: 64 Z: 662

7) The Continent of Content

The large landscape also has a great amount of opportunities (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 284836867789

This seed features an island comprising two villages and a stronghold very close to spawn. The first village contains a blacksmith that can lend you important tools and weapons to aid you in your speedrunning quest.

If you create a portal at X: -411 Y: 79 Z: 600, you will be transposed to the Nether, wherein you will spawn in a Bastion merged with a Nether Fortress.

Village 1: X: -352 Y: 64 Z: 626

Village 2: X: -744 Y: 65 Z: 650

Stronghold: X: -397 Y: 63 Z: 577

8) The Treasure Trove of Speedrunning

Start your Minecraft journey rich with the treasures this seed has to offer (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 17884194556619997

This seed brings treasure to your spawn in Minecraft. For starters, you will spawn in a plains village having two blacksmiths who will help you access important gear easily. It also features two buried treasures that can fetch you a complete iron armor set, a diamond, 13 obsidian, and much more.

Close to spawn, there is also a stronghold, and if you make a Nether portal here, you can spawn directly in the vicinity of a Nether Fortress and Bastion remnant.

Buried Treasure 1: X: 584 Y: 60 Z: -248

Buried Treasure 2: X: 600 Y: 68 Z: -296

Stronghold: X: 628 Y: 22 Z: -256

Bastion Remnant: X: 23 Y: 72 Z: 38

Nether Fortress: X: -37 Y: 59 Z: 12

9) The Two Village Delight

Knock on the doors of these two villages and dig the land to reap the rewards (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 34106336001370489

This Minecraft seed spawns you in the middle of two villages flanking each other. One village has two blacksmiths, while the other village has one. This means you will never fall short of tools to use.

There is also a ruined portal very close to the first village. This portal can take you directly to a Nether fortress, with a Bastion Remnant at a relatively close distance. The stronghold is also in the vicinity of the two villages.

Village 1: X: 346 Y: 63 Z: 649

Village 2: X: 590 Y: 36 Z: 819

Stronghold: X: 286 Y: 68 Z: 675

Nether Fortress: X: 38 Y: 54 Z: 86

Bastion Remnant: X: -71 Y: 72 Z: 38

10) The Isle of Opportunities

Speedrun from the Island without straying further (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 246641592391676240

This is an amazing Minecraft seed featuring an island full of surprises at spawn. The village on this island contains four blacksmiths, and it features a Ruined portal in the middle of the water. The chests in the houses of the blacksmiths contain enough obsidian to build this Ruined portal that takes you to the Nether.

This portal spawns you in the middle of a Nether Fortress and a Bastion remnant that are not too far away. There is also a stronghold right below the village, where you can easily access the End portal.

Ruined Portal: X: 863 Y: 64 Z: -318

Stronghold: X: 750 Y: 45 Z: -294

Nether Fortress: X: 75 Y: 56 Z: -56

Bastion Remnant: X: 86 Y: 72 Z: 24