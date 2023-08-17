Minecraft Bastion guide: Types, loot, location, and more

The various structures generated naturally in all Minecraft worlds make the game diverse and the new places exciting to explore. Bastion remnants are one of the few dangerous structures that are easy to explore because they are filled with hostile mobs. Although quite challenging, exploring them is one of the most rewarding quests players can go on.

In this article, we discuss various details about the design types of these structures, obtainable loot, and much more.

Guide to bastion remnants in Minecraft

Within the realm of Minecraft, Bastions stand as structures reminiscent of castles. Yet, the materials comprising them might not align with what most players would typically opt for when constructing a castle. They are some of the game's largest structures, and their treasures are equally impressive.

Where to find

Bastions generate in most biomes of the Nether (Image via Mojang)

Finding a sizable structure like this isn't difficult, provided the player searches in the correct spot. Bastions in Minecraft exclusively appear in the Nether dimension across all biomes except the basalt deltas.

These dark castles are massive and primarily constructed using basalt and blackstone blocks. To locate them swiftly, players need to be on the lookout for these blocks in the mentioned biomes.

For those struggling to find one, an alternative approach is to use a Minecraft seed map online. By inputting their world seed, players can acquire the coordinates of the nearest structure.

Structure overview and variants

Treasure room of a bastion (Image via Mojang)

Based on their overall design and features, the structure can be categorized into four types, with each offering a distinct set of loot. Depending on the type, the Bastion structure in-game might contain a bridge, hoglin stables, housing units, or a treasure room.

Among these, the treasure rooms tend to capture most players' attention. True to their name, these rooms store valuable loot. At their lower part, players will discover up to two loot chests and several blocks of gold, all guarded by magma cubes and piglins.

Loot items

Loot found in treasure room chest (Image via Mojang)

The loot that players may discover here depends on the variant of the Bastion. One with a bridge may have enchanted gold armor and weapons, a Nether upgrade smithing template, and a snout armor trim smithing template as the worth-mentioning loot chest items.

Hoglin stable chests have much rarer loot. Some of the valuables in these may include Netherite upgrade smithing template, snout armor trim, ancient debris, Netherite scrap, gilded obsidian, golden apple, golden carrot, enchanted diamond shovel, and enchanted diamond pickaxe.

Treasure loot may include netherite ingot, gilded blackstone, diamond sword and armor that may be enchanted, ancient debris, snout armor trim template, and enchanted golden apple.

Along with these, the generic chests can include similar items and maybe an enchanted book. Aside from loot chests, a couple of gold blocks are scattered around the structures.

Mobs

Piglins and piglin brutes in a bastion (Image via Mojang)

Within the bastion, players will also encounter various other Nether creatures. Alongside these, multiple piglins and piglin brutes can be found. It's worth noting that the bridge and hoglin stable variations of the structure also inhabit hoglins.

Minecraft's Piglins are creatures that remain neutral unless players lack a gold armor item. In contrast, Piglin brutes and hoglins are consistently hostile.