Minecraft piglin trades: Everything you need to know

Piglins are neutral mobs in Minecraft that dwell in a hellish realm called the Nether. They are one of the most fascinating mobs in the game because they have a unique behavior where they will not attack players wearing any gold armor, showcasing their love for gold.

Piglins are known for their bartering mechanics, and players can trade gold ingots with them for various kinds of items and blocks. This is a great way to get some useful items when in the Nether. In fact, most players who try to speedrun the game usually barter with piglins to get useful resources. Here is everything you need to know about bartering with these neutral mobs in Minecraft.

Everything to know about piglin trades in Minecraft

Best way to barter with piglins

The best way to barter with these neutral entities is by wearing a gold armor part and simply approaching them and giving them gold ingots to get various items in return.

Though Minecrafters can barter with piglins even without wearing gold armor, dealing with them and picking up items that they drop can be challenging. This is because piglins will become passive for a while when gold ingots are in their hands but will instantly start attacking players after the bartering process is done.

Details about the bartering mechanism

1) Piglins examine the gold ingot

When players give gold ingots to piglins, they examine the ingot for around six seconds in Java Edition and eight seconds in Bedrock Edition before tossing a random item to the player.

2) Baby piglins do not drop anything

If gold ingots are given to baby piglins, they do not drop any item in return. Rather, they hold the gold ingot in their hands and run around. They also drop that gold ingot when they are killed.

3) Piglins confiscate a gold ingot when attacked

If a piglin is attacked while it is in the middle of inspecting the gold ingot, it will confiscate the ingot and start attacking the player without providing any item in return. That particular piglin then be bartered with until it picks up another item.

Items that piglins drop during bartering

There are several important items piglins give after bartering in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There are various kinds of items piglins drop after taking gold ingots in Minecraft. Here is a full list of these random items:

Enchanted Book with Soul Speed ~1.09% chance

Iron Boots with Soul Speed ~1.74% chance

Splash potion of Fire Resistance ~1.74% chance

Potion of Fire Resistance ~1.74% chance

Water Bottle ~2.18% chance

Iron Nugget ~2.18% chance

Ender Pearl ~2.18% chance

String ~4.36% chance

Nether Quartz ~4.36% chance

Obsidian ~8.71% chance

Fire Charge ~8.71% chance

Crying Obsidian ~8.71% chance

Leather ~8.71% chance

Soul Sand ~8.71% chance

Nether Brick ~8.71% chance

Spectral Arrow ~8.71% chance

Gravel ~8.71% chance

Blackstone ~8.71% chance

Some of the most important items players usually want are ender pearls, fire resistance potions, and enchanted books with soul speed. However, they also have the tiniest probability of being thrown by piglins during bartering.

