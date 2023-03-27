How to install Minecraft maps in Java and Bedrock Edition

While generating maps via seeds in Minecraft is fun, installing a custom map from the community can be even better. There's certainly no shortage of maps to choose from, and they can be played in various game modes.

From survival to adventure maps, Minecraft fans can always find an enjoyable map to play in 2023. The in-game marketplace available on Bedrock Edition also provides even more entertaining maps to enjoy, leaving a virtually endless collection of maps to enjoy no matter which edition of the game is being played.

However, if Minecraft fans want to dive into custom maps, they'll need to know how to download and install them first.

Downloading and installing Minecraft maps for Java and Bedrock Editions

If you're interested in playing custom maps in Minecraft, there are a few different ways to do so. One option is to install the maps yourself, while another is to use the in-game marketplace available on Bedrock Edition. However, if you're playing on Java Edition, you won't have access to the marketplace and will need to download and install the maps manually. Fortunately, this process is relatively straightforward and can be done with just a few simple steps.

Installing custom maps on Java Edition

Find a map you'd like to install via a custom map site like minecraftmaps.com and download it via the provided download link. You should acquire the map in a .zip format. Find this .zip file on your PC and either copy it or click and hold it to move it. Open your root folder for Java Edition. On Windows PCs, this is usually found at C:\Users\yourusername\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft and can be accessed easily by entering %appdata% into your search bar. On Mac, the root folder is found in the Application Support folder, but you may need to enable the ability to find hidden folders before you can see it. Open the root folder and either paste or place the .zip file into your saves folder. You can then run the game, and it should appear ready to play.

Installing custom maps on Bedrock Edition (PC)

Like Java Edition, download your preferred map from a reputable site. MCPEDL is one of the better options for finding maps specifically catered to Bedrock Edition. You'll download the world in either a .zip file or a .mcworld file. If it's an .mcworld file, tap it to open it directly with Bedrock Edition, which will import the map with no added file movement needed. However, if it's a .zip file, you'll need to take a few more steps. On Windows PCs, extract the .zip file and then copy or move the resulting file to the Bedrock Edition root folder. For Windows users, this root folder's maps should be placed at C:\Users\yourusername\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.MinecraftUWP_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState\games\com.mojang\minecraftWorlds by default. Mac users can open the official launcher instead and select the installations tab, then hover over "latest release" and click the folder icon to open your root directory. Then, simply place the map folder into "saves" and you should be able to access them when the game opens.

Installing custom maps on Android/iOS

If the map file downloads as a .mcworld file, simply open it to import it into the game. Alternatively, if the map is a .zip, you'll need to take a few more steps to install it. On your Android device, tap the .zip file and extract it. Then take the file that is extracted and copy/cut and paste it in your maps folder located at games/com.mojang/minecraftWorlds. The simplest way to accomplish this is by using a file explorer app, either pre-installed on your device or downloaded via the Google Play Store. For iOS users, you'll need to use a third-party app to unzip the .zip file. Open the resulting folder and select all the files and folders inside, tap "more" at the bottom right of your screen, then select "compress". The files should be placed in an archive that can be read by the iOS version of Bedrock. Long press the new archive and choose to rename it. The name can remain the same, but you'll need to add ".mcworld" without quotations to the end of the name so that it is converted into an .mcworld file. After renaming the archive, tap it and choose to open it with Minecraft. The .mcworld file should now import into the game and allow you to play it.

If Minecraft players don't want to go through the process of manual installation on Bedrock Edition, they can also access the in-game marketplace from the main menu and browse the available maps. While some of these maps will cost real-world money, some will be available for free. The choice is up to the player, but by using both manual installation and the marketplace, they won't run out of great maps to experience.

