5 best Minecraft adventure maps of all time

Dating back to Minecraft's earliest days, the community has toiled tirelessly to create new maps to enjoy.

Over a decade later, there are so many entertaining maps available that no player could reasonably play through them all.

So, which maps are the greatest in the game's history? It's a loaded question that changes depending on who's being asked. However, some maps simply have massive download numbers to separate them from the pack.

They may not be every player's favorite map or considered the best, but there's no doubt these maps enjoy massive appreciation by the community at large.

Best Minecraft Maps as per Downloads

While there are too many maps to list definitively, it doesn't hurt to take a look at five of the finest Minecraft maps in the game's history:

1) OneBlock Original

OneBlock is a particularly interesting twist to the original Skyblock formula (Image via CrepikCZ/CurseForge)

While the SkyBlock map took the Minecraft world by storm when it was released, it has also created a ton of new variants and fun game types surrounding it.

One of the most popular is undoubtedly OneBlock, which pushes players even harder when it comes to survival. Instead of starting on an island with a chest and a tree, players find themselves on a Minecraft block that they must mine continuously to receive new resources.

Whether players are playing solo or with friends, OneBlock is great for fans who love Survival Mode.

2) SkyBlock

The original SkyBlock map was a phenomenon for the Minecraft community (Image via Noobcrew/Minecraft Maps)

When it comes to maps that have changed the game substantially for the better, SkyBlock tends to be one of the first ones that come to mind. The original SkyBlock map is incredibly effective and deceptively simple.

Players begin on a small island in the sky complete with a single tree and a chest of basic items to get started. Part of the challenge is expanding to other biomes and completing the game without running out of necessary resources.

There are tons of different versions of SkyBlock these days, but the original is still infinitely replayable.

3) Diversity 3

Diversity 3 is the latest version of the massively-popular Diversity map series (Image via qmagnet/CurseForge)

While the previous entry Diversity 2 technically has more downloads, Diversity 3 is the latest version of the beloved series of multi-genre maps by qmagnet. Diversity 3, like its predecessors, possesses several entertaining ways to progress through the map in its entirety.

On their quest to complete the monument in Diversity 3, players explore and procure materials while being met with many challenges, including playing Dropper, doing some parkour, flying through Elytra courses, solving puzzles and escape rooms, and much more.

4) Cube Survival

Cube Survival is an interesting take on traditional survival gameplay (Image via Adam3945/Minecraft Maps)

A particularly interesting twist on Minecraft's traditional survival, Cube Survival has more to it than it may initially appear to. Players are tasked with destroying the Book of the Damned, which must be found within Hell (the map's iteration of the Nether).

To do so, players will have to explore each biome on the map to find hidden blocks of obsidian to complete a portal. Different biomes come with their own distinct difficulties, so players have to be cautious to avoid overextending and dying.

It's a fun twist in traditional survival gameplay, which may explain why Cube Survival is one of the most downloaded survival maps ever made.

5) Parkour School

Parkour School is one of the best ways to sharpen your skills (Image via Gravityman300/Minecraft Maps)

Parkour is one of the most fun minigames to enjoy in the game, but it can take quite a bit of skill to pull off.

However, there are ways to hone a player's parkour skills before they take on difficult maps or servers. Parkour School is one of the highest downloaded parkour training maps of all time, and it isn't difficult to see why.

The map provides a basic tutorial for learning parkour before dropping players onto a progressively more difficult course. After clearing the map a few times, gamers should be pretty well-prepared for a wide range of parkour courses elsewhere.

