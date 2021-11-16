How to play One Block Skyblock in Minecraft

Skyblock is one of Minecraft's most appealing and challenging survival game modes, and One Block takes that challenge to a new level.

One Block Skyblock is a Minecraft map type that starts players out on a single block (usually a grass block) floating in the sky. In just about every One Block Skyblock map, players can harvest the block they're standing on, which will then reappear.

As players mine their starting block, they'll gain access to new blocks and slowly branch out from their starting area by building around the home block. Though this seems simple, it can be difficult due to resource scarcity.

Minecraft: What's the catch with One Block Skyblock?

Though it may seem straightforward, One Block Skyblock can easily result in resource shortages (Image via Mojang)

One Block Skyblock may seem pretty cut and dry to Minecraft players, especially those that have experience with traditional Skyblock maps. However, One Block presents a particular challenge in the form of resource shortages.

This problem persists in other Skyblock maps, but One Block magnifies it somewhat, as misplacing a block in the wrong place or at the wrong time can prevent players from acquiring certain resources down the line.

By misplacing certain blocks or not creating the appropriate item/block generators, players may prohibit access to items, blocks, or even mobs down the line. For example, if players misuse their water resources, they won't be able to irrigate their future crops well, leading to a possible food shortage.

On some maps, water is required to create a cobblestone generator to acquire more cobblestone than is provided by the home block, which can be integral to building out one's island early on.

With that in mind, it's important to note that every Minecraft One Block map is a little different, meaning that some may be more helpful than others. Some maps may be more willing to provide additional materials and help players out in the event of a shortage or a difficult situation.

Not all of these maps are created equal, and it may be worth a player's time to check out different One Block maps via download sites or the Minecraft Marketplace to find the map that best suits them.

Once players find the map they're after, planning is key. Build a sizable floor space and a cobblestone generator quickly. Trees will be next on the agenda for wood resources. With a decent shelter and a sizable sky island in place, players can begin to move on to other tasks.

The good news with One Block maps is that the home block can guide players with what they could be building next, depending on what the block has transformed into.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The early game is crucial in both Skyblock and One Block, but things simplify significantly once Minecraft players have created a foothold. Survival is the most critical aspect of One Block maps, but with ample food and defense, players can turn to other objectives.

Edited by R. Elahi