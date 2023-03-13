Every Edition of Minecraft and how to get them 

Though Minecraft began as a program within Java's programming binaries, it has grown quite a bit since then. The franchise's umbrella includes its original Java Edition, but also Bedrock Edition, Pocket Edition, and more.

Each edition of the game possesses slight differences compared to its counterparts. This tends to be due to the programming structure used between editions, as each one is constructed differently to facilitate gameplay and features. For this reason, players will find functions in Education Edition that they won't see in Java, and so on. Additionally, some editions of Minecraft require a different method of acquisition.

Minecraft fans hoping to try out the game's various editions should consider brushing up on how to access them. Some editions have been removed from development, but it's a good idea to break down the ones that are still active.

How to get each current edition of Minecraft

Java Edition

Minecraft began on Java as a side project and has grown into one of the most beloved sandbox games in the industry. To this day, Java Edition is still played by millions of players all around the world. However, unlike Bedrock Edition, the fact that Java Edition is tethered to its titular platform means that it is only traditionally available on PC platforms like Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Third-party developers have found ways to play Java Edition on mobile or other platforms, but Mojang intends for this edition of the game to remain on PC exclusively.

How to get Java Edition:

Open your preferred web browser and head to Minecraft.net. At the top right of the page, click the Get Minecraft button. Select Computer as your platform of choice. You'll be brought to a purchase screen. As of a 2022 change, Java and Bedrock Edition are now bought together in a bundle which can be found on this page. The bundle costs $29.99 and you'll need to create or log into a Mojang/Microsoft account to purchase and download the game. Once you have your account credentials, select the bundle you'd like to purchase (a Deluxe Edition comes with some Bedrock Edition goodies for $39.99) and enter your payment information. Once your purchase is complete, you can download the official game launcher. This program will allow you to log into your account, install any Minecraft game you've purchased, and enjoy them at your leisure.

Bedrock Edition

Stepping beyond the constraints of Java, Bedrock Edition was created by Mojang utilizing its own engine to provide better compatibility across platforms, among other things. As a result, Bedrock not only includes the Windows 10 Edition of the game, but is also used for the current console versions on Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Bedrock is also the default option for players on mobile since the original Pocket Edition is no longer in development (though some fans still call the current mobile version Pocket Edition).

Since the Bedrock Edition is available on Windows 10 PCs as well as consoles and mobile, acquiring it can be a bit different depending on the platform. Retail copies for consoles also exist that can be purchased directly if fans don't want to use online storefronts.

Getting the Windows 10 Edition:

Much like Java Edition, you can head to Minecraft.net and purchase the game in a bundle and download the official launcher to install Bedrock on your PC. In addition to using the official launcher, you can open the Microsoft Store on any Windows-based PC. In the Microsoft Store, head to the games page and find Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition or enter the game's name into the search bar. You'll still need to pay for the game bundle like you would on the main website, but you can do so with your Microsoft credentials instead. Once the payment has been completed, you can download the two games directly from Microsoft's Store or even download the official launcher. Bedrock Edition for Windows 10 is also available courtesy of Xbox's PC Game Pass. If you're subscribed to this service, open your Xbox app and search for Minecraft to download the game into your Xbox library. As long as your Game Pass subscription is active, you'll be able to play Bedrock and Java Edition at no charge.

Getting console editions of Bedrock:

Bedrock Edition for consoles is handled somewhat differently depending on the platform, but the game can be found via each console's online store. Navigate to your digital marketplace (Microsoft Store, PSN Store, Nintendo eShop, etc.) and either find the game in the listed titles or search for "Minecraft" directly. Once you find the game, open its store page and choose to download it. Unless a sale is ongoing, Bedrock Edition on consoles should cost $19.99 since it doesn't come bundled with Java. Use your console's online account and payment information to complete the transaction. Once you've purchased the game, simply select the download button on the game's store page to download it to your console dashboard. Additionally, Xbox players who have access to Xbox Game Pass can open their Game Pass library and search for Minecraft to download it for free with an active subscription. If you don't prefer to purchase the game electronically, it's possible to buy a physical copy for your console via most physical shopping outlets as well as online retailers.

Getting Bedrock on mobile:

If you have a mobile device that runs Android or iOS operating systems, you may be able to download Minecraft Mobile (typically referred to as Pocket Edition) courtesy of the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open your respective store app and search for Minecraft or find the game in the gaming app listings. Open the game's store page and press the button labeled with a price tag to download it. Enter your payment information and confirm your purchase. The game should automatically download to your home screen.

Minecraft: China Edition

Released in both Java and Bedrock style, Minecraft: China Edition, as the name implies, is a version of the game created for players residing in China. It's a few updates behind the other editions of the game but can be played for free on Windows PCs, Android, and iOS devices. Doing so requires heading to an alternative site to download the official launcher, or utilizing the Chinese iterations of Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Downloading China Edition on PC:

Head to the URL https://mc.163.com/ and select the orange download button at the bottom of the splash art. If you don't read the Chinese language, the download link can be found directly underneath the current update for the game. At the moment, this is the Caves & Cliffs update, so click the orange button underneath the small header that reads "Caves & Cliffs". After the download completes, install the launcher using the .exe file you've downloaded. The Chinese launcher operates largely like its standard counterpart, so installation is more or less the same for Java and Bedrock Edition.

Downloading China Edition on Android/iOS:

Head to https://mc.163.com/ To the right of the PC download link, there will be two available buttons. One for Android, and one for iOS. Click one of these buttons to directly download the installation file for your mobile platform. Once the file has finished its download, navigate to the download folder on your device and tap the installation file to begin installing the game. Your device may ask you to permit third-party sources to install the package, in which case you'll need to do so via your settings. However, this may not occur on some devices and the game installation will continue normally.

Minecraft: Education Edition

Utilizing the Bedrock codebase but operating with different features, Education Edition was created with the explicit intent of being used in a classroom setting. This edition incorporates blocks, mobs, and items that aren't found in other versions of the game (though Bedrock Edition can access a few). Additionally, Education Edition has access to third-party programs to help students learn programming skills, and another software tie-in allows instructors to manage their classrooms virtually within the game.

Education Edition offers a free trial and free lesson plans, but the game costs $5-$12 per user or year. To access Education Edition legitimately, educators must certify their institution with Microsoft and pay for the subscription to obtain the download. The game may also be available for camps and clubs under certain circumstances.

Obtaining Education Edition on PC:

Head to https://education.minecraft.net/en-us/licensing and select the necessary licensing or direct purchase option. Sign in with your Microsoft credentials. Educators, in particular, will have accounts to use to certify their profession and institution. After entering your Microsoft and payment credentials, you should be provided a download link for the game. Otherwise, you can head to https://education.minecraft.net/en-us/get-started/download and select a download link for the game depending on the platform you're using. This can also be used to download the free trial for players curious about the game who aren't approved members of the education system. Run the downloaded application prompt and follow the steps of the setup wizard to complete the installation. In addition to using the official Education Edition site, teachers can use their Microsoft credentials to open the Microsoft Store and download Education Edition there as well.

Minecraft Classic

Enjoy the game's yesteryear for free via the classic version (Image via u/zuccoon/Reddit)

For nostalgic fans and those who are curious about the game's earliest days, Mojang has made Minecraft Classic free and easily accessible for everyone. As long as the Windows/Mac/Linux player's web browser supports Java plugins and has them up to date, there shouldn't be any issues playing this version at all.

Simply head over to Classic.Minecraft.net and the game should load up automatically. You can then set your URL to have friends join you, enter your username, and enjoy one of the earliest iterations of the game.

Minecraft: PI Edition

This is a version of the game that is geared primarily towards teaching players how to code and program, Minecraft: PI Edition is an edition reserved for the Raspberry Pi mini-computer. This particular version runs on Raspbian Wheezy with XWindows, and it can be downloaded for free at https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/edition/pi by clicking the gray download link on the page.

Setting up PI Edition:

After downloading the .gz file, navigate to your download folder (cd by default). Decompress the .gz file. Navigate to the installation folder after decompression (it should be cd mcpi). Run the game via the command "./minecraft-pi" without quotations and enjoy.

Much like some of the other niche versions of the game, PI Version isn't exactly fully updated with the latest content releases. However, it does provide the core gameplay and functions that one would expect.

