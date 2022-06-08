How to download Minecraft 1.19 update on Nintendo Switch

Almost eight months after it was first announced, the Minecraft 1.19 patch was finally released. The Wild Update is fully functional and playable on all platforms, and players are now free to upgrade their game.

While most platforms like consoles and mobiles come under the Bedrock Edition, each has its own method of downloading the new version or updating the title.

Gamers on Xbox can download the update via the Xbox Store or access the update queue. PS4 and PS5 users can update by checking for updates or turning auto-update on for Minecraft.

However, how does someone update the game to the newest version on the Nintendo Switch?

Minecraft 1.19: Steps to download The Wild Update on Nintendo Switch

Players on the handheld Nintendo Switch console can download The Wild Update using two methods:

Method 1

The first method is relatively straightforward.

Turn on the Nintendo Switch.

Navigate to the game’s library or straight to Minecraft.

Click on the game’s logo.

A prompt will ask users whether they want to update the game or not. They must choose to update the game here.

Once the game is updated, open it and enjoy Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update.

Method 2

After turning on the Nintendo Switch, head to the Nintendo eShop.

Navigate to the search bar.

Type in “Minecraft.”

Search for the game.

The option to download The Wild Update will appear. Gamers can now update the game and start exploring the depths of the Deep Dark biome.

Notable features The Wild Update brings

The patch adds tons of new features, including:

Highly-anticipated Deep Dark biome

Ancient cities

Ferocious Warden boss mob

Frogs

The allay

Tadpoles

Froglight blocks

The mangrove swamp

Mangrove wood

Mud blocks

Sculk blocks and their variants.

However, the Warden takes the top spot when ranking the most terrifying and even game-changing addition.

As has been highly publicized, the Deep Dark is a scary biome located in the deepest points of the overworld. It is here that individuals can find the new Warden boss mob.

The Warden has the highest health in the entire game, beating out the Wither and even the Ender Dragon by a mile and a half. The hulking beast of a mob can kill players wearing full netherite armor in two hits.

Another one of the Warden’s abilities is to sniff its victims out. Since the mob is blind, its heightened sense of smell helps it track its prey exceptionally well. Users within its sniffing radius will be unable to escape after some time because it smells them out.

Once gamers are discovered, escaping is one of the most challenging things. The darkness effect, the spooky heartbeat, the growling of the boss mob, and especially its ranged attack (the sonically charged shriek) make chances of escape and survival meager.

Therefore, readers are advised to try and avoid summoning the Warden altogether.

