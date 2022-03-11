Darkness effect in Minecraft Bedrock Edition: All you need to know

The Darkness effect is an upcoming feature in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. It is associated with the new sculk blocks and the new Warden mob. However, it has already been added to the beta version of Bedrock Edition. It is one of the most dangerous and scary effects ever added to the game.

Right after Minecraft Live 2021, this effect was added to the Bedrock Edition in beta 1.18.0.22 version, along with all kinds of sculk blocks. However, these blocks can only be obtained from the creative mode as Deep Dark Biome wasn't added. Consequently, the Darkness effect can only be seen in creative mode as it is mainly connected to one of the sculk blocks.

All you need to know about Darkness effect in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

How to get the effect in the game?

Essentially, this status effect is part of the new Deep Dark biome and the Warden, hence it can only be applied with a particular sculk block and the new mob. However, the mob is yet to come to Bedrock Edition beta versions, hence it can only be applied via the sculk shrieker block.

From the 1.18.10.21 beta version, these experimental features have been hidden behind a 'Wild Update' experimental toggle in the settings. Players can toggle this on to use the new blocks and experience the darkness effect.

Experimental features toggle (Image via Mojang)

Once the experimental features are switched on, they will have to head to the creative mode to find the sculk shrieker block. As soon as the block is activated by any sound, it will let out a horrifying shriek and hit players with the effect. Alternatively, one can also apply the effect with commands.

What does the effect do?

Sculk shrieker (Image via Minecraft)

As soon as the players place a sculk shrieker and activate it with any noise, it will let out a ghostly shriek and instantly apply the darkness effect. This will completely darken the surroundings and players won't be able to see properly.

They will only be able to see the closest objects and blocks. Darkness will be even more effective in dark caves, making the effect even scarier.

The effect overpowers any light source (Image via Minecraft)

For now, the effects in the beta versions are so strong that no torches or night vision potions can properly counter it. It has been confirmed that Warden can also hit players with this effect, although Bedrock Edition players will have to wait a little longer for the new mob. The sculk shrieker will apply the effect on players for 11 seconds.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul