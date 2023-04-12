Top 5 useful Nether mobs in Minecraft (2023) 

The Nether is an inhospitable dimension in Minecraft, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't have its uses. This place of fire and lava and danger still has plenty of loot items to find and even a few mobs that can be helpful in their own right.

Although these Nether mobs might be helpful, players should be aware that many of them are hostile and will attack on sight. There are a few exceptions, but otherwise, players should keep their guard up. Fortunately, by defeating some enemy mobs in the Nether, Minecraft players can obtain great materials for their crafting purposes.

As of Minecraft 1.19, there are roughly five Nether mobs that rank among the most useful to players.

Ranking the most useful mobs in the Nether in Minecraft

5) Ghasts

Players who have spent enough time in the Nether have likely learned to respect the sad cry of a ghast in the distance. These creatures may seem innocuous when they're far enough, but their ability to launch fireballs from their mouths can cause problems for Minecraft fans.

However, if they're killed, players can receive both gunpowder and ghast tears, which can be used in many crafting and potion brewing recipes. Ghast tears can be especially useful, as they can be used to create potions of regeneration as well as End Crystals.

4) Magma Cubes

A mob similar to slimes found in Minecraft's Overworld, magma cubes are a touch more dangerous due to their ability to jump higher, deal more damage, and nullify fire damage. Despite this, magma cubes do have their uses, as they drop magma cream, which can be used in brewing to create potions of fire resistance. Magma cream is also a crucial crafting component in creating magma blocks from scratch without breaking them with a Silk Touch-enchanted tool.

As of Minecraft 1.19, magma cubes can also be used to create one of the best light sources in the game. When small magma cubes are devoured by frogs, the frog will create froglights, which can come in three different colors depending on the color of the frog. Considering how powerful froglights are as a light source, magma cubes have become much more useful compared to patches before update 1.19.

3) Striders

Minecraft's Nether dimension is one overflowing with lava, and sometimes players encounter seas of it that normally can't be traversed. Fortunately, the 1.16 update introduced striders, creatures who are immune to lava and don't mind letting players ride them. By mounting the strider with a saddle, a player can ride it much like Overworld mobs. However, to control the direction of the strider, players will need to use a warped fungus on a stick similar to how pigs are controlled with carrots on sticks.

Striders can also be killed and will drop string, making them an alternate source of the material compared to killing spiders in the Overworld.

2) Piglins

Standard piglins can be dangerous if Minecraft players aren't careful, but otherwise, they're a great source of items. Typically, if a player isn't wearing a piece of golden gear, piglins will attack them without a second thought. However, the big-snouted Nether inhabitants love gold more than most things, and if players are wearing gold armor, the piglins will leave them alone as long as they don't attack first.

Even better, when piglins are pacified in this way, players can give them gold ingots to barter with them for items. Many speedrunners use this method to quickly acquire ender pearls in order to create eyes of ender and complete the Survival Mode story. Aside from ender pearls, piglins also offer up many other useful items like enchanted books, potions, boots enchanted with Soul Speed, and more.

1) Blazes

Without blazes, players won't get far in their pursuits to finish Minecraft's Survival Mode by defeating the Ender Dragon. This is because blazes drop blaze rods, which can't be found elsewhere without Creative Mode or cheats. Blaze rods are a core component in creating eyes of ender, which are needed to activate portals to the End.

However, blaze rods are also important for being broken down into blaze powder, which is the primary fuel used to power brewing stations. It's for this reason why so many Minecraft players farm blazes within Nether fortresses as much as they can.

