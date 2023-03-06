How to breed frogs in Minecraft easily

Frogs have been a part of Minecraft since The Wild Update, and players have gotten to know them quite well. These creatures, while not particularly dangerous, are an excellent way to create froglights, which can be an incredibly helpful light source.

If you can find at least two frogs in Minecraft, you can breed them like many other in-game mobs. To do so, you will need to feed the two frogs slimeballs, which can be tricky to obtain depending on your location. However, with a little effort and the right resources, you can easily breed frogs to your heart's content.

For a quick way to breed frogs in Minecraft, it doesn't hurt to examine the proper steps.

How to breed frogs quickly as of Minecraft 1.19+

Slimeballs are the catalyst in Minecraft to allow frogs to breed (Image via Mojang)

Since slimeballs are the main item necessary to breed frogs in Minecraft, you will likely want to seek out slimes to slay to collect their drops. While it's possible to find slimes in most biomes underneath the Y=40 height level in specified "slime chunks," it may be easier to head to a swamp biome and wait until nightfall. You will likely already be heading to a swamp biome to find frogs, and slimes can spawn in these biomes as well (between Y=51 and Y=69) when the light level is at seven or below.

It should be noted, however, that slimes won't spawn in swamps when a new moon is out and will spawn more often when the moon is full in Minecraft.

Head to your closest swamp or mangrove swamp biome. These Minecraft biomes tend to generate in warm climates near biomes like jungles, deserts, or badlands. However, it's also possible for you to use the "/locate biome" command to receive the coordinates for the nearest swamp. It's also not a bad idea to bring along a bed and some building blocks, depending on what phase the moon will be in when night falls. Bringing along some string is also advised. Once you've reached the swamp, either wait for nightfall or use the "/time" command. As long as the moon overhead isn't a blank new moon, you should be able to find slimes within the biome. Head out and find the largest slime mob you can and continue to kill it as it breaks down into smaller slimes. If a new moon is out, it's a good idea to use a bed to sleep and change the moon phase or do so with the "/time" command. Depending on how many slimeballs you have, you may want to craft a few leads by combining slimeballs and string at a crafting table. This makes the breeding process of frogs much easier. Otherwise, skip this step and hunt for some frogs in the swamp. You'll need to find two frogs total to begin breeding. If you have at least two leads, you can leash two frogs and make them follow you to a location of your choosing. Once you find two frogs, leash them and bring them somewhere close to a body of water. Feed each frog a slimeball to place it in Love Mode, then remove its lead if you have one applied. After mating, one of the frogs should seek out a pool of water to lay frogspawn. Keep the frogspawn safe from harm, and it will eventually hatch into a tadpole. Allow additional time for the tadpole to mature or feed it slimeballs until it matures into an adult frog.

Once you have established the basics of collecting slimeballs and using them to breed frogs, it may be wise to create a slime farm. This way, you won't run out of slime balls easily, and you can also create an artificial body of water where frogs can easily lay frogspawn after breeding. An artificial pond or lake will also keep tadpoles safe from predators until the little critters are ready to become fully-grown frogs.

