5 best endgame farms in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a game with a very complex endgame. The number of farms that players can make to automate resource gathering is staggering and necessary if players want to work on any mega-builds that make long-term survival worlds famous.

While there are farms that make gathering building materials easier, the ones below mostly focus on farms that make building additional farms easier. However, there are also a few farms focused on automating gathering of some annoying materials.

5 endgame farms that every Minecraft 1.19 player should consider making

5) Slime farm

Slime farms are incredibly useful as the slime they produce can be used to make things like leads, sticky pistons, or slime blocks. While these all seem like niche items, they are also incredibly useful for creating advanced farms, meaning a slime farm is a great endgame farm for facilitating the creation of other late-stage Minecraft farms.

The greatest difficulty with making slime farms is that they require players to find a slime chunk to function at any decent rate. These chunks can be incredibly tedious to find without the use of some kind of seed map, which some players may take issue with using as they are third-party tools.

Slime farms have two other downsides: they require a large area to be cleared out as slimes require large areas to spawn, and the farm needs multiple layers to function well. These farms also use iron golems to draw slimes to the kill chambers, which can get quite expensive quite quickly if players have not made an iron farm.

The farms are made by clearing out multiple layers of a slime chunk deep into the world, where slimes can spawn, and then using iron golems to draw the slimes into some kind of killbox, where hoppers collect the drops and deposit them into chests.

4) Automatic tree farm

Wood is always an annoying resource to gather. It takes several minutes to cut down any decent number of nearby trees, which results in relatively little wood. In addition, if players are not consistent with replanting nearby saplings, they can be left with no nearby wood.

The solution to this is to build an automated tree farm. However, these farms can be quite expensive and complex to make for those who have not done so before. These farms take advantage of TNT duplication to break logs as they are pushed closer, dropping the wood into a water current that brings them to a hopper system nearby.

These TNT dupers can be difficult to build for those without experience with them, and the farms require other farms to function well as they need a constant stream of both saplings and bone meal to continue functioning.

3) Wither farms

The Wither is the second boss of Minecraft. There is one major part of Minecraft locked behind the Wither, which is the Nether Star. Nether Stars are used to craft beacons, which can be set up to make the area of effect permanent buffs.

While the Wither is intended to be a difficult boss fight, players have found setups for defeating it automatically. The most common of these is by summoning the Wither in a particular way underneath the bedrock well found in the end, as this will summon the Wither inside the bedrock where it will suffocate and be unable to move.

2) Large-scale Iron Farm

It is recommended that players build at least one basic iron farm during the course of their main Minecraft survival playthrough to keep them from having to grind out iron when needing to make things like armor, shields, or components for other farms.

However, due to the drastic increase in component cost when making true late-game Minecraft farms, iron becomes much more useful, making an iron farm with increased efficiency incredibly useful. This efficiency increase can be achieved by either making existing golem spawning systems more time-efficient or by adding more golem spawning systems into the existing AFK radius.

1) Witch Hut Farm

Witches are interesting mobs. They are the only hostile mob that seems to take advantage of brewing and drop many components of potion-making. Their list of drops includes many items that players in a late-stage Minecraft survival world might not have enough of, such as redstone, glowstone, gunpowder, glass bottles, sugar, and spider eyes.

However, there are some major downsides to these farms. The biggest is that, without some lucky world generation, it’s impossible to make efficient witch hut farms. The best witch hut farms have multiple witch huts within a 128-block radius, as this is the range in which multiple farms can be active while players are AFK. However, having multiple huts this close is incredibly rare.

For players who can find these rare areas, though, incredible farms can be made to provide ample amounts of incredibly useful materials.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

