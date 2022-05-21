All types of shield enchantments in Minecraft

Shields is one of the most useful tools in Minecraft. In the game's vast world, players need to fight several hostile mobs and survive dangerous situations.

In most cases, a shield can protect players from taking any attack damage or even explosion damage. Even though some experienced players usually don't use them, it is necessary for new players.

Though several new players might normally use the shield, some enchant them to squeeze extra power out of them. Enchantments are certain powerups that can be applied to several gears through enchanting tables or enchanted books.

Shields can only be enchanted with a book and anvil. Even though there are only three types of enchantments for the protective item, players can use some of them to strengthen it even further.

Every enchantment for shield in Minecraft

1) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is the most commonly used powerup (Image via Minecraft)

It is one of the most commonly known powerups applied to almost all kinds of tools, weapons, armor, and even shields.

As every gear used has limited durability, it can break and vanish after a point. This powerup essentially increases the overall durability of the item, making it last longer.

This is quite useful as players can use it on shields to defend themselves from more damage without it breaking. As shields can block almost all kinds of attacks equally, their defense system requires no powerups, but their durability does.

2) Mending

Mending is a treasure powerup that cannot be found on enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

Mending is the most-craved and rarest powerup in the game. It can only be obtained from chest loot or Librarian villagers in the form of enchanted books. This can also be applied to all kinds of gears.

This is an upgrade from unbreaking powerup as it enables the item to repair itself by absorbing any XP points picked up by the player.

This essentially makes the shield unbreakable as it can easily repair itself. Players need to hold the item in their hands and pick up XP points to work.

3) Curse of vanishing

Curse of vanishing is a negative powerup that vanishes the item after the player dies (Image via Minecraft)

This is the worst powerup that can be applied to the item because it is, in fact, a curse. The curse of vanishing is a negative enchantment that makes an item disappear when the player having it in their inventory dies.

This can also be applied to a shield with the help of an anvil and an enchanted book. However, this enchantment can be used to trick other players and ruin their shields.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar