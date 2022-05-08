Sea lanterns vs Glowstones: Which one is better in Minecraft?

Minecraft has many light blocks, like Sea Lanterns and Glowstones. These two are one of the few light emitting blocks that naturally generate in the world. Both are found in completely different realms and serve the same purpose as a block, to give decorative lighting. However, one might be better than the other.

When it comes to lighting, both the blocks emit a light level 15, which is the highest in the game. However, their texture design and their availability are quite different from each other. This can become a huge differentiating factor when players will be choosing a light block to use.

Which light block is better in Minecraft: Sea lanterns or Glowstone

Sea Lantern

These are special light blocks that rarely generate in the overworld in underwater ruins and ocean monuments. When players are exploring the ocean at night, they will notice these blocks quite easily as they emit quite light.

The lit area will confirm that there is either an underwater ruin or an ocean monument around where players will be able to find these blocks.

Ocean Monuments and Underwater Ruins (Image via Minecraft)

When players dive deep to mine these blocks, they must be careful to use a silk touch enchanted pickaxe, otherwise the block will break and drop a few prismarine crystals instead of the block itself. However, if they have five prismarine crystals and four prismarine shards, they can craft these blocks easily.

The block looks much cleaner and nicer (Image via Minecraft)

They are light emitting blocks that give out light level 15 which is the highest in the game. However, simply because they are difficult to find and obtain, they are not the best in the accessibility department.

On the flip side, they are beautiful to look at as they are almost white in the center with a teal bordering. Other than using them as a light source, players can also use them to activate conduits.

Glowstone block

This block can be easily found by entering the Nether and exploring the realm for a while. When players enter the realm, they will be able to see blobs of this block generating on the ceiling of the realm. It generates in almost all kinds of Nether biomes, but most commonly in Nether Waste biomes.

Blob of blocks on the Nether ceiling (Image via Minecraft)

When players start to mine them, they should have a silk touch enchanted pickaxe as this block will not drop as it is. If they break the block with a normal tool, it will drop a little glowstone dust. However, if players have four of these items, they can be crafted into one block.

Similar to sea lantern blocks, they also emit a light level of 15. They are quite accessible to players as they generate almost everywhere in the Nether, however, their texture is quite noisy and unpleasant to look at.

Not the best looking block texture (Image via Minecraft)

However, this block can be utilized in several different redstone contraptions and can even be used to craft a redstone lamp. On top of that, it can also be used to craft a respawn anchor which is great for players who die in the Nether. This is why the glowstone has a slight edge over the sea lantern.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

