Where to easily find glowstone in Minecraft?

In the hellish realm of Minecraft, players face many dangers and perils. But these hazards are worth the trouble for them to get nether-exclusive blocks and items.

Glowstone is a light-source block found naturally in the nether realm. When a glowstone block is mined with a regular pickaxe, it drops two to four glowstone dust. Players can use a silk-touch pickaxe to obtain glowstone as a block.

They can use glowstone to make Redstone lamps and respawn anchors. It is also used to charge respawn anchors, while glowstone dust can increase the potency of potions. This article informs players about where they can find glowstones in Minecraft.

Finding glowstones in Minecraft

Glowstone blobs are generated by hanging under ceilings and terrain (Image via Minecraft)

Glowstones are naturally found in the nether world. Players can discover it in all five nether biomes: Nether Wastes, Warped Forests, Crimson Forests, Soul Sand Valley, and Basalt Deltas. Like ores, these light blocks generate in large veins but not underground.

Glowstone blobs are generated by hanging under ceilings and terrain. Players must not search for glowstone by mining underground, as the best way to find this block in the nether realm is by exploring.

Players will come across many glowstone blobs while exploring the nether. They should ensure to check ceilings and areas above lava oceans. Users have to be prepared with fire resistance potions and respawn anchors when exploring the dangerous nether world.

Advertisement

Villager trading glowstone

A journeyman-level cleric trades one glowstone for four emeralds (Image via Minecraft)

Another way to obtain glowstone in Minecraft is through trading. Villagers provide a plethora of resources, ranging from building blocks to diamond gear and more. Employed villagers use emeralds as their base trading currency.

A journeyman-level cleric trades one glowstone for four emeralds. To turn an unemployed villager into a cleric, players can put a brewing stand near them.

Players can reduce the above price to one emerald by zombifying the cleric village and then curing him.

Wandering trader

Wandering traders sell one glowstone for two emeralds in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Advertisement

Wandering traders spawn randomly near players, and they sell a variety of blocks and items. Sometimes, they can also trade glowstones. Wandering traders sell one glowstone for two emeralds in Minecraft.

Unlike villagers, they don't restock their trades and despawn after some time.

Mob drops

Upon dying, witches can drop one off seven items (Image via Minecraft)

Players can farm glowstones by killing witches. Upon dying, witches can drop any of these seven items: sticks, glass bottles, glowstone dust, sugar, spider eyes, gunpowder, and Redstone.

Players can automate witch farming easily. These mobs spawn naturally in witch huts. Using four glowstone dust, players can craft one glowstone in Minecraft.