5 best light sources for underwater builds in Minecraft

After completing any build, the last thing Minecraft players would want is a creeper to sneak behind them and ruin their creation with a boom. Lighting bases and nearby is an effective method to stop mobs from spawning.

The most recent Caves & Cliffs Part II update improved lighting and mob spawning in Minecraft. Earlier, hostile mobs used to spawn when the light level was below 7. After the 1.18 release, monsters can only spawn at light level 0.

Thanks to this change, players now won't have to spam as many torches as in older versions. Underwater builds can now maintain a low-light ambiance without worrying about hostile monsters. Here are some great lighting options to use when building underwater.

Best Minecraft light sources to use in underwater builds

5) Light block

Caves & Cliffs added a new light block, which is only accessible through commands. Builds look good, mostly when they have proper lighting. However, it forces players to always include light sources in their creations.

Light blocks are invisible blocks that can produce light at any level between 0 and 15. As they are invisible, players can light up their underwater builds without making the source obvious.

4) Beacons

Beacons are the costliest light source available in the survival mode of Minecraft. To craft one beacon, players need a nether star, five glass blocks, and three obsidian. Glass and obsidian are easy to obtain, but players need to defeat the wither boss to get a nether star.

Beacons have a light level of 15 and can provide various helpful status effects. Being a block, it can fit perfectly into underwater builds.

3) Sea lanterns

As intended by their name, sea lanterns were added to Minecraft to be used underwater. It has a beautiful light blue-colored texture and illuminates the entire area in a 15 block radius.

Players will notice sea lanterns' effectiveness as a light source in ocean monuments.

2) Sea pickles

Sea pickles (Image via Mojang)

Sea pickles can produce different levels of light depending upon their number.

One sea pickle produces light level 6,

Two sea pickles produce light level 9,

Three sea pickles produce light level 12,

Four sea pickles produce light level 15.

As sea pickles require to be in the water to produce light, they look great for decoration in aquatic bases in Minecraft.

1) Conduit

Conduit Power (Image via Mojang)

Conduit is not fantastic in terms of esthetics. But conduits are tremendously helpful in underwater builds when it comes to usability.

Conduit provides underwater night vision in a radius of up to 96 blocks. It also acts as a light source by emitting a light level of 15.

