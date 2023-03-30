Every Minecraft potion and their uses explained

Minecraft players often embark on journeys to hostile environments to obtain rare items that can aid them when taking on the game's hostile mobs. With the help of a brewing stand, they can brew many potions in the game that can help in both combat and defense against these ferocious creatures.

Potions are often overlooked in Minecraft, largely due to the tedious process required to acquire the necessary ingredients for brewing. Another reason players avoid brewing is that, unlike the crafting table, the brewing stand does not have a recipe book from which players can learn about the possible potion recipes.

Minecraft potions guide: Complete list of all potions and their uses

Before jumping into the wide variety of potions present in the game, let's learn how to get a brewing stand.

Brewing stand crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

A brewing stand, for those unaware, is a station where potions can be created by placing the right ingredients. It is a craftable block that can be obtained from a crafting table by placing a blaze rod and three cobblestone stone blocks on it.

Cobblestone is a common block that can be acquired in most Overworld biomes, and blaze rods are a rare item that can only be obtained from blazes.

List of potions and their uses

Listed below are all the potions in Minecraft and what they can do:

Base potions:

Awkward potion: Potion with no effects. Effects can be imbued to it.

Mundane potion and Thick potion: Potions with no effects.

Effect potions:

Potion of Healing: Restores four health points or two hearts.

Potion of Fire Resistance: The player becomes immune to damage from lava, fire, blaze's ranged attacks, and magma blocks.

Potion of Regeneration: Restores half heart of health every 2.5 seconds.

Potion of Strength: Increases melee attack damage by two and a half hearts.

Potion of Swiftness: Increases movement speed, sprinting speed, and jumping length by 20%.

Potion of Night Vision: Everything, including underwater areas, appears at a maximum light level.

Potion of Invisibility: The player becomes invisible. However, the equipped tools and items are still visible.

Potion of Water Breathing: Helps breathe underwater.

Potion of Leaping: Jump height is increased by one and a half blocks.

Potion of Slow Falling: The player falls slower and does not sustain fall damage.

Potion of Poison: Inflicts a poison effect that causes damage to half a heart every 1.25 seconds.

Potion of Weakness: Reduce melee attack damage by two hearts.

Potion of Harming: Instantly inflicts three hearts of damage.

Potion of Slowness: Reduces movement speed by 15%

Potion of the Turtle Master: The Slowness IV and Resistance III effects are applied. The player moves 60% slower and sustains 60% less damage.

Unbrewable potions:

Potion of Luck is a Java-only potion that applies the Luck effect on the player. It increases the chances of the player getting rare items through fishing and mob drops.

Similarly, Bedrock Edition also has an exclusive unbrewable potion: Potion of Decay. Upon usage, it applies the Wither effect, inflicting a significant amount of damage over time.

Poll : 0 votes