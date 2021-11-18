How does potion of luck work in Minecraft?

There are tons of potions in Minecraft. They all do different things and can change the game for someone if they're applied correctly. Each of them has different brewing recipes. However, not all potions are available through normal, vanilla methods, nor are they all available for every version of Minecraft.

One such potion is the potion of luck. It cannot be obtained through regular methods. There is no brewing recipe and it will not be found in any loot on a vanilla Minecraft world. Here's how to get it and what it does.

Obtaining and using the potion of luck in Minecraft

Unfortunately for Bedrock Edition users, this feature is exclusive to Java Edition. The only way to acquire the potion of luck is to play on a Java Edition world and use the following command: /give @p potion{Potion:"minecraft:luck"} 1. Players can then drink the potion and receive luck.

Alpackle @Alpackle Minecraft – Potion of Luck added. Also available as splash/lingering potion and arrows gamerelated.info/2015/10/30/min… Minecraft – Potion of Luck added. Also available as splash/lingering potion and arrows gamerelated.info/2015/10/30/min… https://t.co/suSrB4EFIr

In Minecraft, luck is a status effect that makes the player who receives it more likely to receive better loot from certain loot tables in generated structures. Each generated structure and chest has a loot pool, with each item having a percent chance of showing up in the loot.

Custom Cursor @CustomCursor #Cursor #fanart #Minecraft #Luck

custom-cursor.com/collection/min… The Potion of Luck gives players a status effect that makes them more likely to receive better loot. The only way to obtain one in survival mode - cheats. A Minecraft Luck Effect and Potion of Luck cursor. #CustomCursor The Potion of Luck gives players a status effect that makes them more likely to receive better loot. The only way to obtain one in survival mode - cheats. A Minecraft Luck Effect and Potion of Luck cursor. #CustomCursor #Cursor #fanart #Minecraft #Luckcustom-cursor.com/collection/min… https://t.co/v3LEU6cwWG

For example, a diamond has a 59.9% chance of showing up in buried treasure. With the potion of luck, that grows exponentially. This gives the player a better chance to acquire the best items available in the loot pool for a generated structure or chest.

Buried Treasure loot is affected by the luck status effect. (Image via Minecraft)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This potion also helps with fishing. There's a bit of luck involved when it comes to fishing up good items, like enchanted books or saddles. With an enchanted rod, using Lure III and Luck of the Sea III, this grows. With those two enchantments and the potion of luck in hand, players should have no trouble fishing up the best items the game has to offer.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider