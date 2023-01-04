List of all potion recipes in Minecraft 1.19

Potions are one of the most intriguing parts of Minecraft. Surprisingly, only a few players use them in the game, even though they can be beneficial in many situations.

Players can use a brewing stand to create potions, but doing so isn't that simple. Acquiring a brewing stand can be a hassle since blaze rods are needed to craft one.

Potions in Minecraft 1.19

The much-awaited Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update has been released, and many players have already shifted to the newer version. Although the update introduced quite a few changes and additions, potions have stayed the same.

The crafting recipe of brewing stands in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Before players can start brewing up potions, they need a brewing stand. It can be crafted by placing a blaze rod and three cobblestone blocks on the crafting table. Blaze rods are rare items that can only be acquired by slaying Blazes in The Nether.

Most recipes include an awkward potion. and to brew one, players need the following items:

Brewing an awkward potion in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Blaze powder: Crafted using blaze rods.

Water bottle: Empty glass bottles can be filled with water by pressing the use button while aiming at a water source with the bottle equipped. Players can craft empty bottles using three glass blocks.

Nether wart: It can be obtained from fortresses with soul sand gardens around stairwells.

An awkward potion can be created with these items placed in a brewing stand. Once the awkward potion is ready, players can use a secondary item with it in the brewing stand to get other types of potions.

Here's what players can brew using awkward potions and a secondary ingredient:

Potion of Healing: Glistering melon slice

Potion of Fire Resistance: Magma cream

Potion of Regeneration: Ghast tear

Potion of Strength: Blaze powder

Potion of Swiftness: Sugar

Potion of Night Vision: Golden Carrot

Potion of Water Breathing: Pufferfish

Potion of Leaping: Rabbit's foot

Potion of Slow Falling: Phantom Membrane

Potion of Poison: Spider eye

Potion of the Turtle Master: Turtle Shell

A handful of other potions require a different base potion or just a water bottle, these include

Potion of Invisibility: Fermented spider eye + Potion of Night Vision as the base potion

Potion of Weakness: Fermented spider eye + Water bottle

Potion of Harming: Fermented spider eye + Potion of Healing and Poison as two base potions

Potion of Slowness: Fermented spider eye + Potion of Swiftness and Potion of Leaping

Enhancing and extending potions in Minecraft

Extending a Potion of Swiftness (Image via Mojang)

Many Minecraft players are unaware that potions can be improved using redstone or glowstone dust. The potion's duration can be increased by placing redstone dust on the brewing stand with a potion.

Doing the same with glowstone dust can make the potion more impactful by making them stronger. For example, a Potion of Swiftness has a Speed I status effect, and using glowstone with it gives Speed II, which is significantly quicker. It is worth noting that not all potions can be extended or enhanced.

Splash and Lingering potions

Creating a splash potion in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Potion effects remain unchanged when converted to their splash or lingering variants. Only how they are used is changed. A splash potion is created when gunpowder is placed on a brewing stand with a regular potion.

Players can throw splash potions, and all mobs or players close to the exploding potion acquire status effects from it. If the player places Dragon's Breath with a splash potion on the brewing stand, they get a lingering potion from it.

These can also be thrown, and on the impact, they form a cloud. Any mob or player that walks into it acquires the corresponding effect.

