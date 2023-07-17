Top 10 tips every Minecraft speedrunner should know

Minecraft is a very peaceful game where you can do whatever you like, build a fancy house, create a large wheatfield on a mountaintop, or huge walking house using redstone. But there exists a community that skips all of this and competes to finish the game as soon as possible. Minecraft's speedrunning community comes together to complete the game or a specific objective in the shortest time, often using glitches, exploits, or optimal strategies.

Various players specialize in this specific format of completing the game, and if you don't know where to begin, here are ten tips that every Minecraft speedrunner should know.

Master glitches, strategies, and more to speedrun Minecraft like a pro

10) Know your version

Minecraft has different versions with varying features, mechanics, and glitches. The most popular speed-running versions are 1.16 and 1.8.9 due to their fast end-dimension access and defeating the Ender Dragon.

However, other versions like 1.14, 1.12, or even older ones like Beta 1.7.3 have their own advantages and disadvantages. Choose a version that suits your playstyle and preferences, and learn the specific tricks and techniques.

9) Practice your movement

Movement is one of the most critical skills in speedrunning. Practice sprinting, jumping, swimming, climbing, flying, and utilizing transportation items such as boats, minecarts, horses, elytra, or rockets. Learn to use momentum, like sprint-jumping, block-hopping, or ice-boating, to increase your speed and cover more distance efficiently.

8) Optimize game settings

Your game settings can significantly impact your performance and gameplay. Adjust your field of view (FOV) to balance visibility and awareness, choose an optimal render distance to balance seeing the world and maintaining FPS (frames per second), and adjust other video settings like brightness, smooth lighting, and particles to enhance your experience.

7) Use a timer and a seed finder

Using a timer allows you to keep track of your time and splits during a run, helping you monitor and improve your performance. A seed finder is a tool that helps you locate seeds (worlds) with favorable features or structures for speedrunning. While unnecessary, these tools can provide valuable feedback and information to enhance your skills and efficiency.

6) Learn RNG manipulation techniques

RNG manipulation is manipulating or managing the random number generator, which decides the game's events and outcomes. Manipulating RNG can get you good loot, trades, spawns, and more. If you want to go glitch run, learn to manipulate RNG through specific actions, timing, items, blocks, or external tools for your chosen version and category.

5) Master glitches and exploits

Glitches are errors or flaws in the game's code or design that can be used to gain advantages or bypass limitations. They include techniques like clipping through walls, duplicating items, teleporting, and more. Familiarize yourself with the glitches and exploits relevant to your version and category, and utilize them wisely while being mindful of their impact.

4) Study routes and strategies

Routes and strategies are essential for efficiently completing runs or specific objectives in Minecraft. Determine the most effective routes for finding strongholds, fortresses, collecting resources, and entering and exiting the end dimension.

Develop strategies to overcome enemies, optimize crafting or trading, and manage inventory and health. Adapt and learn from other speedrunners to refine your routes and strategies.

3) Watch other speedrunners

One of the best ways to learn speedrunning is watching other successful players, which can improve your skills. Analyze their techniques, glitches, exploits, routes, and strategies. Watching speedrunners can inspire you, provide new ideas, and help refine your own runs.

2) Connect with the speedrunning community

Joining the speedrunning community in Minecraft provides a platform to ask questions, share tips, receive feedback, and participate in events and competitions. Engage with fellow speedrunners on Youtube, Discord, Reddit, Twitter, or speedrun.com. Collaborate, make friends, and find a supportive environment encouraging growth and improvement.

1) Have fun and enjoy the game

Ultimately, speedrunning in Minecraft is a hobby driven by passion and personal challenge. Approach speedrunning with a mindset of enjoyment and self-improvement. Do it at your own pace and style. Focus on surpassing your own achievements rather than drawing comparisons. Remember, speedrunning is about personal satisfaction and pushing your limits.