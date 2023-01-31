Best Minecraft OptiFine settings for FPS (2023)

OptiFine is one of the most famous Minecraft mods out there. After a player enters the world and explores enough chunks, their game will start stuttering and hanging since all the data will be heavy on the device. Moreover, certain game engines are not as optimized as they should be, causing FPS to drop.

This is where OptiFine, a performance mod, comes into play. It optimizes several aspects of the game and drastically improves smoothness.

Apart from that, OptiFine adds many more video settings for players to tweak and even supports shaders. However, shaders must not be used if users are aiming for high FPS.

While there are other performance mods like Sodium that are also preferred by millions of players, OptiFine will always remain the oldest and most established mod.

Note: This article will not be able to address every single setting since there are too many of them. It will only cover those that affect the FPS of the game the most.

Some of the best OptiFine settings for more FPS in Minecraft

1) Main Video settings

Players must reduce render distance, graphics, smooth lighting and dynamic lighting in Minecraft's main video settings (Image via Mojang)

When players open the main video settings, they must first focus on the render distance. Although it is not the exclusive setting offered by OptiFine, it affects the FPS of the game the most.

By reducing it, players will not be able to see far-off land masses, but they will notice a drastic increase in FPS.

On the same page, they must reduce the graphics quality to 'Fast'. This will degrade the look of the game but boost the FPS.

Lastly, they must reduce the smooth lighting and dynamic lighting to 'Fast'. Dynamic lighting should not be turned completely off since it is a brilliant feature offered by the mod. Remember to keep the 'Max Framerate' settings at maximum as well.

2) Performance settings

Most of the performance settings should be on in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Most of the settings in the performance settings should be turned on or should not be tweaked at all. These settings will come pre-configured by the mod and will try to squeeze the best FPS performance out of the game.

3) Detail settings

Fog and other weather settings can be tweaked under this tab in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In the detail settings, players will see several weather-related settings that they will be able to tweak. One of the best options offered by OptiFine is fog removal.

Though removing the fog will reduce FPS since all the chunks and blocks will be visible without any fogging, most settings should be left untouched or turned off if players want to majorly degrade their graphics quality for more FPS.

4) Animation settings

All the animation settings can be turned off for maximum FPS in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

All the smaller animations that happen within the game can be tweaked from this tab. Though players can turn them all off in order to get the maximum FPS out of the game, the graphics will degrade.

Particles that generate through rain, lava, status effects, etc., get affected in these settings.

