 7 best Minecraft parkour tricks for beginners in 2023

Enter the captivating world of Minecraft, where your agility and nimbleness are about to face the ultimate challenge. Beyond the realms of boundless creativity and exploration lies a special domain dedicated to the art of parkour. Prepare to defy gravity, conquer obstacles, and unveil your acrobatic skills. Whether you venture into pre-designed parkour maps or craft your own thrilling courses, Minecraft parkour eagerly awaits your arrival.

This article will reveal 7 beginner-friendly parkour tricks specially tailored for 2023. Get ready to unleash your full potential, enhance your abilities, and amaze everyone with your impressive parkour ability.

Beginner Minecraft Parkour Guide for 2023

1) Sprint-jump

The sprint-jump is the fundamental and essential parkour trick. To execute it, double-tap the forward key (W by default) to start sprinting and then press the jump key (space by default) just before reaching the edge of a block. This technique grants you extra momentum and distance, enabling you to leap over gaps and reach higher locations. You can also hold the sprint key (Ctrl by default/Cmd in Mac) instead of double-tapping for convenience.

2) Strafe-jump

The strafe-jump is a variation of the sprint-jump that allows you to change direction mid-air. Perform a sprint-jump as usual and then press either the left or right key (A or D by default) while airborne. This slight sideways movement helps you navigate around obstacles or land on narrow platforms. Combining this move with mouse movement enables you to adjust your angle.

3) Head-hitter

The head-hitter trick involves jumping beneath a block that is one block higher than your head. Although counter-intuitive, it provides a slight height and speed boost while reducing fall damage. To perform this move, sprint-jump towards the block but release the forward key right before impact. This causes you to bounce off the block and land on the other side. Use the head-hitter trick to clear wider gaps that cannot be crossed with a normal sprint-jump.

4) Neo

The neo is an advanced and challenging parkour move that involves jumping around a one-block-wide corner. While demanding, successfully executing this maneuver can be incredibly satisfying. Sprint-jump towards the corner and press the opposite direction key (A or D) while adjusting your mouse movement. This curving motion lets you glide around the corner and land on the adjacent block. The neo allows you to bypass walls or barriers obstructing your path.

5) Ladder-climb

The ladder-climb trick helps you ascend ladders faster than the usual climbing speed. To perform this move in Minecraft, sprint towards the ladder and press the jump key right before making contact. This causes you to grab the ladder at a higher point, skipping some rungs. You can climb up more swiftly than usual by holding the forward key and the jump key simultaneously. Utilize the ladder-climb trick to save time or evade pursuing enemies.

6) Ice-slide

The ice-slide trick involves sliding on ice blocks to gain speed and cover greater distances. Sprint-jump onto an ice block and then release the forward key while holding the sneak key (Shift by default) on the ice. This lets you glide across the ice without losing momentum, enabling you to traverse large areas or reach higher locations in less time. Master the ice-slide trick for swift and efficient travel in Minecraft.

7) Elytra-fly

The elytra-fly trick involves utilizing the elytra in Minecraft, a unique item that enables gliding through the air. To perform this technique, equip the elytra in your chest slot and leap from a high location while holding the jump key. This action extends your wings, propelling you forward in the direction you're facing. You can further boost your speed and elevation by employing fireworks or rockets. The elytra-fly trick provides thrilling opportunities for exploring uncharted territories or escaping perilous situations.

These parkour tricks are among the best ones to utilize in Minecraft in 2023. While there are many more tricks and techniques to learn and master, these beginner-friendly ones are both useful and enjoyable. We hope you found this article helpful and discovered something new to enhance your Minecraft adventures!

