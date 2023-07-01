In Minecraft, light is a vital element that illuminates the dark depths of caves and stops the spawning of hostile mobs that need shadows. As players navigate this pixelated world, understanding the varying degrees of light emitted by different blocks becomes essential in this captivating virtual world.

So, in this article, we will rank the light blocks in Minecraft from strongest to weakest in terms of light level.

Strongest to weakest blocks in terms of Light levels in Minecraft

In Minecraft, Luminous is a measure of how bright a block is, and it ranges from 0 to 15. The more area a block illuminates is directly proportional to the more mobs it can prevent from spawning. Players can check the light level of a block by pressing F3 on their keyboard in Java Edition or by typing /gamerule showlightlevels true in Bedrock Edition. This article includes blocks that emit light level 10 since mob doesn't spawn beyond light level 8, and there is no level 8 emitting light blocks in Minecraft.

1) Light level 15

Sea lanterns, beacons, glowstone, and a few more blocks emit level 15 light (Image via Mojang)

Sea Lantern

A sea lantern is a block found underwater or on ocean monuments. It glows with a bright light and makes prismarine particles when broken. Sea lanterns can be mined with any tool or by hand, but they drop prismarine crystals and prismarine shards instead of themselves unless mined with silk touch tools. Prismarine crystals and shards can be used to craft sea lanterns or other items.

Lantern

A lantern is a block that hangs from ceilings or stands on top of blocks. It emits more light than a torch and has a different design. To make a lantern, you need iron nuggets and a torch. You can also make a soul lantern using a soul torch instead of a regular one. A soul lantern emits blue light.

Other than this, the following blocks emit level 15 light:

Beacon

Conduit

Fire

Four waterlogged Sea Pickles

Froglight

Glowstone

Jack o'Lantern

Lava

Lava Cauldron

Lit Campfire

Lit Redstone Lamp

Respawn Anchor fully charged

Shroomlight

2) Light level 14

Torch, End rod, and Cave vine emit level 14 light (Image via Mojang)

These are the second brightest and best light blocks in Minecraft, shining with one level less than the maximum light level of 15. They can light up a large area and stop most nasty mobs from spawning nearby.

End Rod

An end rod is a block found on end cities or end ships in the end dimension. End rods can be mined with any tool or by hand. End rods can be placed on any side of a block and point in different directions.

Cave Vines

Cave vines are plants that grow downwards from the ceiling of lush caves in the 1.18 update. They have bright berries that glow and can be harvested for food. Cave vines can be bonemealed to grow more berries.

Torches

Torches are one of the most common light blocks in Minecraft. They glow with warm yellow light and make wood-like sounds when broken. Torches can be made with sticks and coal or charcoal. Torches can be placed on top or the side of most solid blocks.

3) Light level 13

Lit-up furnaces, blast furnaces, and smokes are the only blocks emitting level 13 light (Image via Mojang)

These are the third brightest and best light blocks in Minecraft, shining with two levels less than the maximum light level of 15. They can still light up a decent area and stop nasty mobs from spawning nearby. Minecraft has a few blocks, such as lit-up Blast Furnace, Furnace, and Smoker, which emit level 13 light.

4) Light level 12

Four lit-up candles emit level 12 light (Image via Mojang)

These are the fourth brightest and best light blocks in Minecraft, shining with three levels less than the maximum light level of 15. They can still light up a moderate area and stop nasty mobs from spawning nearby.

Four lit candles

Candles are blocks that can be used for decoration, ambiance, or cake topping. To make candles, you need honeycomb and string. You can also dye candles with different colors. Candles can be placed on top of solid blocks. Candles glow with varying light levels depending on how many are stacked together. Four lit candles glow with the highest light level of 12.

5) Light level 11

Only the nether portal and respawn anchor emit level 11 light (Image via Mojang)

The only naturally occurring light level 11 is emitted by the nether portal and 3/4th recharged respawn anchor. Other than that, there is no block as of now that emits level 11 light in Minecraft's both Java and Bedrock editions.

6) Light level 10

Soul lanterns, soul campfire, and soul torches are the last tier of lights where the mob won't spawn (Image via Mojang)

These are the sixth brightest and best light blocks in Minecraft, shining with five levels less than the maximum light level of 15. They can barely light up a small area and stop hostile mobs from spawning nearby.

Soul Lantern

A soul lantern is a block that hangs from ceilings or stands on top of blocks. It glows more than a torch and has a different design. You need iron nuggets and a soul torch to make a soul lantern. A soul torch is made with sticks, coal or charcoal, and soul sand or soul soil. A soul lantern glows with a blue light and repels piglins.

Soul Campfire

A soul campfire is a block that can be used for cooking food, sending smoke signals, or creating a cozy atmosphere. It would be best to make a soul campfire with sticks, wood, and soul sand or soul soil. A soul campfire glows with a blue flame and smoke. A soul campfire can be lit using flint and steel, fire charge, lava, lightning, or spreading from another fire. It can also be extinguished by water, rain, or punching it with an empty hand.

