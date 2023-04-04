Minecraft always brings its players a plethora of new features, including new mobs, biomes, and blocks. One of the most exciting additions to the game is the nautilus shell, a rare item that can be used to craft conduits. Nautilus shells are rare items in Minecraft 1.19 that can be used to craft conduits, special blocks that grant players underwater breathing, night vision, and increased mining speed in a large area. In this post, we'll explore how to use nautilus shells and explain their benefits.

Using nautilus shells to craft conduits in Minecraft 1.19

In addition to being used for crafting conduits, nautilus shells can also be used as decorative items in Minecraft. They can be placed on item frames, used to craft the "nautilus shell" banner pattern, and even traded with wandering traders for emeralds.

The rarity of nautilus shells makes them a highly sought-after item in Minecraft, and their use in crafting conduits adds another layer of depth. Conduits are particularly useful for those who enjoy exploring underwater biomes and structures, as they provide important benefits such as increased mining speed, underwater breathing, and night vision.

What are nautilus shells?

Minecraft nautilus shell (Image via Mojang)

Introduced in version 1.13, a nautilus shell is an item that resembles the spiral-shaped shell of a marine animal called a nautilus. It has a spiral shape and a light brown color with a shiny texture, resembling the real-life nautilus shell.

How to obtain nautilus shells

Drowned holding nautilus shell (Image via Reddit u/mynameisperl)

There are two ways to obtain a nautilus shell in Minecraft 1.19:

1) Fishing: You can fish for a nautilus shell using a fishing rod. The chance of catching one is very low, about 0.8%, but you can increase it by using the Luck of the Sea enchantment on your fishing rod. You can also use lure enchantment to speed up the fishing process.

2) Drowned: You can also get a nautilus shell by killing a drowned, hostile underwater zombie that sometimes spawns with one in its hand. The chance of a drowned dropping a nautilus shell is 8% in Bedrock edition and 3% in Java edition, but you can increase it by using the Looting enchantment on your weapon.

How to use nautilus shells to create a conduit

Activated conduit (Image via Mojang)

A conduit is a special block that emits a powerful beam of light and grants various effects to nearby players who are underwater. To create a conduit, you'll need:

Eight nautilus shells

1 heart of the sea

16 prismarine blocks (or any variant)

The heart of the sea is another rare item that can be found in buried treasure chests. To find one, you'll need to follow a treasure map that can be obtained from shipwrecks or ocean ruins.

To craft a conduit, place the heart of the sea in the center of a 3x3 craft grid and surround it with eight nautilus shells. You'll get one conduit as the output.

Conduit recipe (Image via Mojang)

To activate the conduit, place it in the center of a 3x3x3 cube of water and surround it with at least 16 prismarine blocks in any shape. The more prismarine blocks you use, the larger the range of the conduit's effects.

Conduit's effects

Conduit Power (Image via Mojang)

Conduit Power: This effect grants you water breathing, night vision, and increased mining speed underwater.

Light Source: Even when not activated, the conduit emits the highest light level in Minecraft (level 15), making it the brightest light source in the game, including on land.

Benefits of using a conduit:

Exploration : You can explore underwater biomes and structures without worrying about drowning or darkness.

: You can explore underwater biomes and structures without worrying about drowning or darkness. Defense : You can protect yourself and your base from aquatic enemies like drowned, guardians, or elder guardians.

: You can protect yourself and your base from aquatic enemies like drowned, guardians, or elder guardians. Decoration: You can create stunning light shows and patterns with your conduit and prismarine blocks.

Have fun playing with this amazing item and create your own underwater paradise.

