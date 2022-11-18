Top 5 rarest items in Minecraft survival (2022)

When players enter the world of Minecraft, some items and blocks will be readily available to them. These can be hoarded and used in several ways. However, there are other items in the title that are extremely rare. These are either incredibly useful and powerful or ultra-rare ornamental showpieces.

After gamers spend a certain amount of time playing the title, they will find new dimensions and structures with new loot and rarer items. Here are five of the rarest items to find in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other rare items in the game apart from these five.

5 rarest items to find in Minecraft survival mode (2022)

5) Banner pattern ('Thing')

The 'Thing' banner pattern is the rarest (Image via Mojang)

There are several banner patterns in Minecraft that add more detailed designs to banners. Some of them are quite rare simply because their crafting ingredients are difficult to come across. One of the rarest banner patterns is called the 'Thing', which uses an enchanted golden apple.

As players know, enchanted golden apples are ultra-useful in dire situations as they add eight more hearts and offer powerful status effects. Hence, hardly anyone will waste one of these items on creating a banner pattern, automatically making the 'Thing' rare.

4) Music discs

Music discs are also quite rare to find and obtain in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Music discs are fascinating items in the game as they can play a piece of audio when they are inserted into a jukebox. The title features different types of music discs, all of which are hard to obtain.

Some of them can rarely be found in chests, while others need to be obtained when a skeleton kills a creeper and the latter drops them. Due to the ways these exclusive items can be collected, music discs are considered rare objects.

3) Elytra

Elytra are quite rare as they are found only on End Ships (Image via Mojang)

Many might agree that Elytra is the most powerful tool in Minecraft. This is a wearable item that allows players to glide down from higher grounds. It might not seem like a useful feature, but when Elytra is used with fireworks that propel players, it becomes extremely powerful. This entry is also hard to find and can only be spotted in End Cities that generate with an End Ship.

2) Enchanted golden apple

Enchanted golden apples are way rarer in Minecraft than regular Golden Apples (Image via Mojang)

Players can eat all kinds of food to replenish their health and hunger; however, there are a few magical delicacies that can give them superpowers. The enchanted golden apple falls in this category. This item is one of the rarest in the entire game and can only be found in a handful of chests.

When a player eats an enchanted golden apple, it can instantly replenish the health bar and add eight extra hearts as well. Additionally, several positive status effects are applied to the gamer when they consume the item, making them more powerful in critical situations and during combat.

1) Dragon egg

There is only one dragon egg in a Minecraft world (Image via Mojang)

When players defeat the Ender Dragon, they complete the main storyline of the game. As a reward, they are given about 12 thousand XP points, which are dropped by the intimidating entity itself. Moreover, a special dragon egg will spawn in the middle of the bedrock fountain. This item is arguably the rarest one in the game, simply because players cannot get a second egg in the same world, even if gamers spawn and kill more dragons.

