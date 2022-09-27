How to get every music disc in Minecraft 1.19

Music discs are fascinating items in Minecraft 1.19 that play a special kind of soundtrack when used in a jukebox. There are a total of 15 different music discs in the game. Some of them only play instrumental music, while others play a combination of sounds with hidden meanings about the game's mysterious underlying storyline.

Obtaining these music discs can be a chore since they are quite rare. Some of them can only be found in chest loot, while others can be found by killing a hostile mob in a particular way. If you want to obtain all the music discs in Minecraft 1.19, here's a guide on where to find them.

Music discs in Minecraft 1.19: How to obtain all of them?

First, it's important to know that music discs are found in two different ways: through naturally generated chests and dropped by a Creeper. Some can only be obtained from a Creeper, others can only be obtained as chest loot, and a few can be obtained through both methods.

Music Discs obtained as chest loot

Some music discs are only found in certain structures as chest loot in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Many music discs can only be obtained as chest loot. Minecraft 1.19 is filled with loads of naturally generated structures that have chests in them. These chests contain precious loot that players can get, including music discs.

Different structures can have different music discs in them. Additionally, different discs have different probabilities of generating in a particular structure's chest. Here is the full list of music discs found in different structures:

Music Disc 13

Dungeon chests

Ancient City chests

Woodland Mansion chests

Music Disc cat

Dungeon chests

Ancient City chests

Woodland Mansion chests

Music Disc mellohi (Bedrock Edition only)

Buried Treasure chest

Music Disc wait (Bedrock Edition only)

Buried Treasure chest

Music Disc otherside

Dungeon chests (Java Edition only)

Ancient City chests

Stronghold chests

Music Disc Pigstep

Bastion Remnant chests

Music Disc 5

The latest music disc called '5,' which was added with the Minecraft 1.19 update, is an exception. Though it is technically found as chest loot in Ancient City chests, it can only be obtained as disc fragments. To get the entire disc, you must collect nine fragments to craft the item.

Music Discs obtain from a Creeper

Other than music discs 'Pigstep,' 'otherside,' and '5,' all music discs can be obtained via a Creeper. If the mob is killed by an arrow shot from either a Skeleton, Stray, or a Wither Skeleton, it will drop a random music disc.

Though this is an extremely rare and difficult method to obtain music discs, some music discs can only be obtained through a Creeper. These discs are:

blocks

chirp

far

mall

stal

mellohi

strad

ward

11

wait

If you are patient enough, you can try to trap a Creeper in a boat and stand behind it as a Skeleton shoots the arrow. This is one of the best methods to kill a creeper with a Skeleton's arrow.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far