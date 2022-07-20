The Dragon Egg in Minecraft 1.19 update is an ultra-rare item and block that is only obtainable when players defeat the Ender Dragon, the game's final boss. Many newbies who will be taking the game's journey for the first time will want to hatch the egg.

This item is arguably the rarest since only one of it can be obtained in the world. The other Ender Dragons that can be respawned by end crystals do not spawn the egg upon death.

Though this prized possession can be placed as a decoration item, hatching the egg is an entirely different story, i.e., it cannot be done.

Obtaining and using dragon egg in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to get it

Users can only obtain the egg by killing the first ender dragon (Image via Minecraft)

Once gamers are ready to fight the game's final boss, they can venture further into the Overworld to find a stronghold structure with an end portal. The End realm is ruled by the Ender Dragon, and they will need to defeat it.

First, players must destroy all the end crystals on all the obsidian towers that are healing the dragon. Next, they must start shooting the dragon with arrows and try to melee-attack it whenever it reaches the bedrock fountain in the middle.

One of the best ways to kill the dragon is to use beds as explosives. Once it dies, the mob will burst and drop loads of XP points, 12 thousand to be precise.

Once the dragon is killed, users will notice that the egg spawns at the top of the bedrock fountain as a block. There is a specific trick to getting the dragon egg block since it cannot be broken by any tool.

It is a gravity-affected block, so gamers can use a piston to push the block on top of a torch. Like other gravity-affected blocks like sand and gravel, the dragon egg also becomes an item when it falls on a torch. This is the easiest way to obtain it.

What can be done with dragon egg

The egg can only be used as decoration, it cannot be hatched in any way (Image via Minecraft)

The sad news is that the dragon egg cannot be hatched in the Minecraft 1.19 update. It is impossible to do so in any way.

It can be kept in the inventory as an item or can be placed as a block but will remain as an egg forever. It is only used for decoration purposes and as a trophy.

By placing four end crystals, players can summon a new ender dragon (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Even though the egg cannot be hatched to spawn another dragon, there is another way to do so if gamers want a rematch with the boss mob. They can craft four end crystals and place them on all four sides of the bedrock fountain in the End realm to respawn the dragon.

