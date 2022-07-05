Top 3 uses of End crystals in Minecraft 1.19

End Crystals are a dangerous non-mob entity and an item in Minecraft 1.19. It is naturally generated on top of the obsidian towers in the End realm. When players first enter the End realm to fight the Ender Dragon, they will need to destroy these entities from each tower. Players can also craft them with the eye of ender, ghast tear, and glass blocks.

End Crystals are considered one of the most dangerous non-mob entities in the game because they can create a huge explosion if players interact with them. Though they naturally spawn in the End realm to heal the Ender Dragon, they can be used in several ways. While some uses are integrated into the game, some have been invented by players over the years.

3 ways to use End Crystals in Minecraft 1.19

3) Finding Ancient Debris

The explosion created from it can be used to expose rare Ancient Debris blocks in the Nether (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Ancient Debris is arguably the rarest ore block in the game that can be found in the Nether realm. Ancient Debris blocks can be found at Y level 15 in the hellish realm and can be converted into netherite, which is the strongest material to craft weapons, tools, and armor.

Over the years, players have come up with novel ways to explode huge areas of the Nether to find these deep seated blocks easily. Since End Crystals can create huge explosions, they can be used to quickly expose and spot Ancient Debris.

2) Fighting other players or mobs

End Crystals can cause huge explosions that can deal a lot of damage (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

When the explosive aspect of the entity was discovered by players, they were intrigued by how much damage it would deal to other players or mobs. Gradually, players started crafting these items and using them as explosives in fights with other players or strong mobs.

Players can simply place an obsidian block that allows them to place the crystal as an entity. They can then shield themselves from explosions and deal heavy damage to their opponents. It is considered to be one of the most unconventional yet strongest weapons in the game.

1) Respawning the Ender Dragon

End crystals can respawn the Ender Dragon in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The primary use of these crystals is related to the Ender Dragon. Many new players are still unaware that they can respawn the beast if they want to fight it again. However, this can only be done with End Crystals. Players will need to craft four crystals and place them on all four sides of the bedrock fountain on the main End island.

Placing the four crystals on the bedrock will regenerate all the End crystals in the obsidian towers as well as the Ender Dragon. Even though players can fight the beast in the usual way, the new boss mob will only drop 500 XP points. This is the conventional use of crystals in the game.

