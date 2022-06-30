5 things to avoid at the End realm in Minecraft 1.19

The End in Minecraft 1.19 is still one of the most dangerous and mysterious places. It is a realm where the underlying story of the old sandbox game comes to an end as players slay the Ender Dragon to free the mysterious realm. Since this is a difficult realm to play in, players must avoid certain things while in it.

The End can only be accessed from the ultra-rare End Portal present in the stronghold. Once players enter the realm for the first time, they are immediately put against the terrifying Ender Dragon. Even after they defeat the boss mob, they will have to venture deep into the realm to find precious loot and fight off other hostile mobs. During their time in "The End," gamers must be wary of certain things.

To stay safe at the End realm in Minecraft 1.19, avoid these 5 things

1) Throwing ender pearls on the edge

After defeating the Ender Dragon, players will be able to explore the rest of the realm by going through another End portal generating at the edge of the main End island. Once they get through it, they can explore all the other End islands floating in the void. Here, players must be extremely careful not to throw an ender pearl towards an island that might be too far away.

If the ender pearl lands on the edge of a block, the player might fall off the island after teleporting and meet their demise in the void. Hence, users must always aim to throw the pearls on closer islands or learn the technique to run and throw the pearls to gain more momentum.

2) Looking at Endermen

When players enter the realm for the first time, they will notice a huge amount of Endermen living there. The entire realm is filled with these mysterious neutral mobs. As players know by now, looking at an Enderman can be costly since they can instantly become hostile.

Hence, players must avoid looking at these mobs simply because they could anger a lot of Endermen at once. The best way to counter this is to wear a pumpkin head at all times, which essentially prevents the Endermen from getting angry.

3) Bridging quickly

One of the most daunting experiences in the End is when players bridge between two islands with nothing but the void underneath them. At least the Nether realm has lava lakes underneath the player, and they can survive if they have fire resistance. However, the only gear that can save players from the void is Elytra.

Hence, if players are bridging between islands for the first time, they must be extremely careful and not use the fast method to build the bridge.

4) Standing near Ender Dragon's wings

For those who will be facing the Ender Dragon for the first time, never stand near the dragon's wings when it perches down to the bedrock fountain. After the player destroys all the end crystals, the dragon will perch down, allowing players to do melee attacks. However, gamers must be extremely careful not to stand anywhere near the dragon's wings since it can launch them high in the air and they can die from fall damage.

One of the best ways to tackle this problem is by having a water bucket at all times so that players can perform an MLG to survive the fall damage.

5) Not dodging Dragon's Breath

Newcomers who fight the dragon must be wary of the dragon's breath that the boss mob will constantly shoot towards the player. This liquid will spread to the ground and damage anyone in the affected area. It is one of the most lethal attacks of the boss mob; hence, players must avoid it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

