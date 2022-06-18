Minecraft Redditor constructs End Portal that you have to see to believe

The End Portal in Minecraft is generally the same, no matter the world or seed. It spawns in the stronghold and looks the same.

The only difference is usually how many Eyes of Ender are required to open it. Gamers sometimes like to customize them by building around them in Survival or starting from scratch in Creative.

Getting to the End Portal is the last major stage of the title before fighting the Ender Dragon and beating the game. Getting to it is arduous, so it is even harder to get to the point where it can be customized.

What this Minecraft Redditor did to their End Portal has to be seen to be believed. Most End Portals are not triumphs of building and an impressive flex of skill, but this one is.

Minecraft player builds astounding creation around End Portal

The End Portal is probably the most elusive thing in all of Minecraft. Most gamers get to it, enter it, and don't think twice about it. Sometimes they'll go back to explore the End or respawn the dragon, but it's not usually important or useful after the game is beaten.

The End Portal is rarely seen as an opportunity to build, and it's usually not done in Survival. If someone were to create an incredible custom End Portal, they'd likely do it in Creative since it's challenging to do in Survival.

Even building something like what Redditor u/Arimosa did would be impressive in Creative. It's unfathomably remarkable that it was done in Survival and most likely without using any cheats.

Fans can only imagine the amount of work something like that took. The Redditor must have gone through a thousand pickaxes and had so many stacks of stone, diorite, granite, and other blocks from the underground.

The Redditor mined out a colosseum, in essence. The hole is relatively circular, so it looks just like one. Normally, those are built above ground and by adding layers moving upward.

In this case, they did it the opposite way, which was undoubtedly much harder. The result is breathtaking, though. The Redditor captioned their post with the phrase:

"...way too many hours put into this!"

However, a lot of hours are required for something as stunning and incredible as this build turned out to be. While it may not have been worth anything monetarily, the Minecraft community is giving it the attention it deserves.

One commenter agreed that an End Portal like this requires much work.

Another was just impressed by the Minecrafter's sheer skill.

Others noticed the similarities to another title.

Everything about the post was impressive, even down to the camera work.

Whatever the mode, something like this is wildly impressive.

So many commenters were just in awe.

Only a few players can actually pull something like this off.

The Minecraft community loves this post. So far, it has an astounding 28 thousand upvotes in just 19 hours at the time of writing.

