Top 5 rarest items in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

When players first enter the Minecraft Bedrock Edition, they will gather simple items like wood, sticks, cobblestone, etc. However, as players progress further in the game, they will find rarer and more precious items that will help them defeat more difficult opponents. Some of these items are quite famous and are known by every player, while others are lesser known.

Not all rare items in Minecraft Bedrock Edition literally help players. Some are simply prized possessions and can be used to decorate structures. However, obtaining most of these items brings immense joy to the players since they know what they went through to get them.

5 invaluable items in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

5) Elytra

Elytra helps players glide and fly in the world (Image via Mojang)

Elytra is an ultra-rare item that players can only obtain once they defeat the Ender Dragon and loot one of the End Cities with a floating ship. Finding this item can be extremely tedious. However, once players wear Elytra, they will be able to fly. Flying is one of the best features of the game since players can easily cover long distances and prevent themselves from taking any fall damage.

4) Tridents

Trident is the rarest weapon in the game (Image via Mojang)

Although tridents are much more common to obtain in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, they are still considered one of the rarest items. It can be used as both a melee and a ranged weapon. Tridents have a 15% chance of getting dropped by a Drowned Zombie.

The true power of a trident is unleashed when it is enchanted with special powerups. Players can summon lightning, fly when they are wet, and even call the trident back after it has been thrown.

3) Ender Dragon Head

Ender Dragon head on End City ship (Image via Mojang)

Ender Dragon is the final boss mob of the game, after which players free the End realm and can easily roam around to find End Cities to loot. Some of these structures will also generate floating ships. This is where players can find the Ender Dragon's head attached to the front of the ship. This head can be obtained and used as a helmet or as a decorative showpiece.

Players can take this rare item as a souvenir for defeating the dragon and finishing the game.

2) Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris block (Image via Mojang)

Ancient Debris is one of the rarest blocks in Minecraft Bedrock Edition and for good reason as well. Netherite can be extracted from these blocks, which is a much stronger material for crafting tools, weapons, and armor. To find Ancient Debris blocks, players must go deep into the Nether realm and mine for hours to find a few of them.

These blocks are blast-proof; hence, some players use beds or other explosives to clear out massive areas of the Nether to spot Ancient Debris more easily.

1) Dragon Egg

Dragon Egg spawning on top of bedrock fountain (Image via Mojang)

Dragon Egg is arguably the rarest item in Minecraft Bedrock Edition when playing in survival mode. Players can only obtain one dragon egg in a world, even though they can respawn the Ender Dragon and fight it again. After the first Ender Dragon is killed, players will receive this egg as a trophy for finishing the game.

Unfortunately, the dragon egg does not hatch to spawn another dragon, and can only be used as a decorative piece. Since only one dragon egg can be obtained in a world, this is the rarest item.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta