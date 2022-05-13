All types of head blocks in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can not only gather all kinds of items and blocks, they can even collect several mob heads as well. Heads are non-mob entities that can be placed on any block on a player's head as a decoration block. There are a total of 6 heads in Minecraft, and they can be obtained in different ways.

Nearly all of them are quite hard to obtain as players need to either kill these mobs in a special way, or find their heads in rare locations. However, once they are obtained, they can be placed or hung on any block. Players can also wear these heads by placing them in their helmet slot. Some of them can also be used to create banner patterns or firework stars.

Every type of head block in Minecraft

1) Player Head

Steve head (Image via Minecraft)

This is the rarest one in the game as it simply cannot be obtained naturally in survival mode. Players can only get this by commands or from the creative mode inventory. It is essentially the head of a player in Steve's skin. Players can allow cheats in their world and obtain them in their survival mode to use them as decorations.

2) Dragon Head

Dragon head on an End ship (Image via Mojang)

This is the second most impressive head to find in the game. It is the head of the Ender Dragon. Once the player defeats the beast and frees the End realm, they are free to roam around the realm and look for rare End Cities. These heads only generate on ships that generate with the cities. Players will be able to find the dragon head attached to the front of the ship. Players can either use it as a decorative block or wear it.

3) Wither Skeleton Skull

Wither Skeletons rarely drop their skulls (Image via Minecraft)

These skull heads can be obtained from Wither skeletons found in Nether Fortresses. They are dangerous hostile mobs that can inflict a wither effect on players. There is a very small chance of them dropping their heads upon death. However, the skull drop rate can be increased with fortune enchantment on the weapon. There is a 2.5% chance that the mob will drop the skull. However, it can be increased to 5.5% with fortune 3.

When players get the skull, one of the most common uses is to summon the Wither boss mob by placing three skulls in soul sand blocks. Other than that, it can also be used as a decorative block.

4) Creeper head

Charged Creeper should kill another normal creeper (Image via Minecraft)

Players can also obtain a head from the most classic hostile mob in the game, the Creeper. To obtain their head, players need to hit them with lightning bolts so that they can become charged Creepers. To boost the chances of them getting hit by lightning, players can simply use an enchanted trident to summon the thunderbolt.

Once the Creeper is charged, it needs to blow up and kill another Creeper. When the explosion of the charged Creeper kills a normal Creeper, its head will drop. The mob will only drop one head, and it can also be used for decoration.

5) Skeleton head

Skeleton near a charged Creeper (Image via Minecraft)

Similar to Creepers, normal Skeletons will also drop their skulls upon death if they are killed from a charged Creeper explosion. Players will need to manually charge them with an enchanted trident to speed up the process. Players must also ensure that both the mobs are close enough for the skeleton to die and drop the skull.

6) Zombie head

Zombie with charged Creeper (Image via Minecraft)

The same above-mentioned process goes for zombies if players want a zombie head for decoration. Players will need to charge a Creeper or find one naturally, and then make it explode near a zombie. If the zombie dies from the charged Creeper explosion, it will drop its head.

