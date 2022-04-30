Top 5 underrated Minecraft blocks for building and decoration

Minecraft is a unique game that is entirely made up of blocks. As soon as players enter the game, they start collecting, breaking, and placing various blocks. There are hundreds of different blocks that are made from different materials and have different properties. Over the years, some blocks have become fan favorites for building structures and for decoration. However, there are some blocks that are quite underrated in terms of design.

Blocks like bricks, deepslate, prismarine, dark oak, and many more are some of the most used ones for building structures. Players can even use some blocks specifically for indoor decoration. Some blocks are so ignored that players don't even think twice before removing them. However, if players decide to use them, they can also be a great option for structures and decorations.

5 most underrated blocks for building and decoration in Minecraft

5) Dried Kelp block

Dried kelp blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Dried kelp is a great item that players usually use as fuel in furnaces. However, hardly any player would imagine using blocks of dried kelp to build or decorate interiors. The unique dark green design with off-white lines creates a fascinating design that can be used for walls. While players might find it weird to use dried kelp as a decorative block, the texture of the block is fascinating and worth trying.

4) Calcite

Calcite (Image via Minecraft)

Calcite is a fairly new block that was added with Caves and Cliffs part 1, generating in Amethyst Geodes. This block is also a great option for floor and interior design as the block texture looks somewhat like marble. Players can easily find them and use them in their builds.

3) Gilded Blackstone

Gilded blackstone (Image via Minecraft)

This is another great block that is not extremely popular amongst players for building structures and decoration. Gilded Blackstone is found in Bastion Remnants in the Nether. They are black in color with gold accents in the form of veins. It has a brilliant texture that can be used for certain types of builds. The black and gold combination is liked by many, and this is the only block that offers that color scheme.

2) Acacia Wood

Acacia Planks (Image via Minecraft)

The Acacia Wood type is one of the least favorite wood types amongst players. Players usually use oak, dark oak, spruce, and birch, and mostly ignore this type of wood. It is orange in color, and it can be used for specific builds. Players can build Savanna-oriented builds that can use acacia planks, stairs, slabs, and more.

1) Polished Diorite

Polished diorite (Image via Minecraft)

Diorite has one of the noisiest textures in the whole game. It is a type of stone block that is commonly found underground. It has a white background with loads of gray and black spots, making it quite ugly for builds. However, they can be crafted into polished diorite, which is much better in terms of texture and design. The polished diorite has a smoother texture, and it has borders on the sides. Due to this, each block looks like a tile, if placed next to each other. Hence, these are great for building interior floors for certain types of rooms.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Mayank Shete