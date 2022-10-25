How to get and use banner patterns in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft's decoration and customization options are immense, and players can even express themselves through the use of patterned banners. While it's possible to create custom patterns, fans can also find specific designs in-game as loot.

No matter which pattern a player uses, the combinations that can be made for banners in Minecraft are truly astonishing. However, beginners may be somewhat unfamiliar with the process. The same could even be said of veterans who perhaps haven't bothered with this particular form of decoration.

Fortunately, the process is quite simple once you get the hang of it. With a little knowledge, assistance from a particular block and some materials, players will be creating several remarkable banner decorations.

Obtaining and using banner patterns in Minecraft

The loom block in Minecraft is invaluable in creating banner patterns (Image via OMGCraft/YouTube)

While players can create custom designs in banners, there are also specific patterns and items that can be used in the loom block. Overall, Java Edition possesses six different patterns, while Bedrock Edition has eight.

Some patterns can be formed through the crafting menu, while others can be obtained via trading with villagers. One, in particular, can be looted.

Patterns obtained via crafting

Thing Pattern - Paper + Enchanted Golden Apple

- Paper + Enchanted Golden Apple Skull Pattern - Paper + Wither Skeleton Skull

- Paper + Wither Skeleton Skull Creeper Pattern - Paper + Creeper Head

- Paper + Creeper Head Flower Pattern - Paper + Oxeye Daisy

- Paper + Oxeye Daisy Field Masoned Pattern - Paper + Brick Block (Bedrock Edition only)

- Paper + Brick Block (Bedrock Edition only) Bordure Indented Pattern - Paper + Vines (Bedrock Edition only)

Patterns obtained from trading

Globe Pattern - Trade with a master-level Cartographer villager for the price of eight emeralds

Patterns obtained from loot chests

Snout Pattern - Found in loot chests within bastion remnant structures within the Nether. In both Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions, the pattern has a 10.1% chance to appear within standard loot chests in the bastions.

Once a Minecraft player has their pattern of choice, they'll need to implement it onto a banner through the use of the loom block. To create a loom, they will need two matching wood plank blocks and two pieces of string.

Additionally, a piece of dye of any color will be needed to imprint the pattern onto the banner. Lastly, Minecraft players will need a banner to place on the loom as well so they can integrate their pattern.

Implementing a banner pattern with the Loom

Place your loom block if you haven't already and right-click it or press the "activate" button on your controller. In the top-left slot of the loom, place your banner. Any type of banner will do, regardless of its color or existing designs. Just keep in mind that the pattern will be placed on top of the design you have already created. In the top-right slot of the loom, select your corresponding dye color. Any color of dye will work perfectly fine, so be sure to pick one that you hope to work into the banner's color scheme. In the bottom slot of the loom, place your banner pattern item. Regardless of whether it's crafted, traded, or looted, the design will transfer onto the banner. Once you have the desired pattern and color, remove the renovated banner from the right-most slot of the loom.

That's all there is to it. Keep in mind that Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players can also create banner patterns via the crafting table. Once you have your newly-patterned banner, you can either place it as a decoration or combine it with a shield via the crafting table. This way, you can protect yourself from danger in style.

