How to make and use loom block in Minecraft 1.19

The entire world of Minecraft is made up of blocks. Some are meant for decorating and building structures, while some are used to craft different types of items and used on different mobs in the game. Loom is a type of jobsite block in Minecraft 1.19, and it comes in the second category as it has a plethora of uses in the game.

After every Minecraft update, there is a huge influx of new gamers entering the vast sandbox world for the first time. Hence, there are still many players who might not know about these lesser-known blocks in the game. Though loom might not be essential for players on their journey through the game, they are excellent for personalizing items and enabling villagers to trade.

Crafting recipe and uses of loom block in Minecraft 1.19

Crafting recipe for the block

Crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Fortunately, crafting this block is one of the easiest tasks, even for new players. They will only need two items: wood plank blocks and strings. Wood planks can be made from wood logs, and strings can be obtained by killing spiders or breaking cobwebs that naturally generate in several structures.

After obtaining them, these items can be combined to craft the loom block. Two wooden plank blocks should be placed below two strings to craft the block. Players don't even need a crafting table for this since it only requires four crafting slots.

Alternatively, players might also find these blocks naturally generating in village houses where shepherd villagers are present.

Uses of the block

Applying banner patterns

Players can create some stunning banner patterns with the help of loom blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

When it comes to decorations, Loom is a special block through which players can design banners by adding patterns to them. When players interact with the block by right-clicking on it, a custom GUI opens up where players will see three slots for a banner, a dye, and an optional banner pattern item. When a banner is placed, a list of patterns shows up in the center square part of the GUI. Players can then place any dye and select the pattern to apply it to the banner.

Additionally, banner pattern items can also be crafted and placed in the third slot to create more detailed and unique banners. There are eight types of banner patterns: Flower Charge, Creeper Charge, Skull Charge, Thing, Snout, Globe (Java Edition), Field Masoned, and Bordure Indented (Bedrock Edition).

Employing a villager as a shepherd

A shepherd villager (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

One of the most important uses of the block is to employ a normal villager as a shepherd. Shepherd villagers will wear brown hats and look different than normal villagers. They will trade wool, dye, carpets, and other loom-related items in the game.

Some other common uses

Finally, the block can also be used as fuel in a furnace since it is made up of wood planks. One block can smelt 1.5 items. It can also be used to change the note block instrument to 'bass.'

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far