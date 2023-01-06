Who holds the Minecraft speedrun world record in 2023?

Speedrunning is one of the most challenging and entertaining Minecraft activities, and some players in the community have performed above the rank and file. Depending on the version of the game being played, there are multiple world record holders for the fastest Survival Mode completion time in 2023.

Players worldwide are always attempting to break world records in Minecraft. However, these records differ depending on the conditions set by the competitive regulators. There are any percentage runs, any percentage glitchless runs, as well as runs for specific versions of the game.

Traditionally, update 1.16 tends to be the default that most speedrunners use, but others like to test themselves in newer versions like 1.19.

Whatever the case, there are clear-cut Minecraft speedrun record holders in 2023, even though it's early. However, some players may just come along and shatter them.

Current Minecraft speedrun record holders across versions

Guccigang is one speedrun record holder in Bedrock Edition (Image via Speedrun.com)

Between the Java and Bedrock Editions of Minecraft (including Pocket Edition, which runs on Bedrock), there are multiple record holders for speedrunning depending on various conditions.

Some players may not care about the discrepancy between an any percent run and a glitchless any percent run. However, these standards exist for a reason, and the players who have accomplished their respective records have certainly earned respect.

Speedrun record holders in Java Edition

Any % Glitchless 1.16+ (Random Seed) - Doogile

- Doogile Any % 1.14 (Random Seed) - DylanDC14

- DylanDC14 Any % Glitchless 1.16+ (Set Seed) - Rayoh

- Rayoh Any % 1.14 (Set Seed) - DylanDC14

Speedrun record holders in Bedrock Edition

Any % Glitchless 1.16 (Random Seed) - KiwiestBirb (PC), IanG (Mobile), M8use (Console)

- KiwiestBirb (PC), IanG (Mobile), M8use (Console) Any % (Random Seed) - Guccigang (PC), IanG (Mobile), GlobalLightning342 (Console)

- Guccigang (PC), IanG (Mobile), GlobalLightning342 (Console) Any % Glitchless 1.16 (Set Seed) - Guccigang (PC), Shooooken (Mobile), GlobalLightning342 (Console)

- Guccigang (PC), Shooooken (Mobile), GlobalLightning342 (Console) Any % (Set Seed) - Guccigang (PC), SprinkzMC (Mobile), OphieSR (Console)

For a more detailed breakdown of each speedrun record holder, players can head to Speedrun.com to view specific completion times and more information. The site also possesses information on speedrun record holders for many other games aside from Minecraft, which may be something some players wouldn't mind checking out.

While these are the current record holders for Java, Bedrock, and Pocket Edition, 2023 has only just begun. Speedrunners are always aiming to beat their old completion times and improve. There may be a new crop of speedrunning players that rise to the top and beat the current world records, but only time will tell if this will come true.

The speedrunning community is growing all the time, and new players may develop into legends in the future. We simply won't know until it happens and is confirmed by the professionals.

Until a new record holder emerges, fans everywhere can watch the existing holders' runs and marvel at just how quickly they can complete Survival Mode.

Additionally, there are many other entertaining speedruns to view, like those that involve acquiring all achievements or collecting every item in the game.

