How to use Eye of Ender in Minecraft

The Eye of Ender is an incredibly important item in Minecraft, and as far as crafting materials go, it’s critical for one very specific purpose. However, you cannot simply farm and loot this item in the world. You have to make it from other materials found in the Overworld and Nether Dimension. While it might take some time to farm up a collection of Eyes, it will be worth it for players looking to explore the depths of the game.

While the Eye of Ender has one particular purpose, there are some other ways you can use it. We’ll go over creating this Minecraft item and a few ways you can use it within your own adventures.

How to craft an Eye of Ender in Minecraft

Needed items

Ender Pearl x1

Blaze Powder x1

Thankfully, it only requires two items to make an Eye of Ender in Minecraft. All you have to do is to combine these two items. However, when you throw an Eye of Ender, they randomly break. With that in mind, you’re going to want to have the materials to make plenty. It’s recommended that you make more than 12 Eyes, for this reason.

Ender Pearls are important for this recipe. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ways to farm Pearls

Kill Endermen.

Loot Chests in Woodland Mansions/Strongholds.

Trade with expert-level cleric villagers.

Barter with Nether dimension Piglins.

There are a few ways to get Ender Pearls as well. The primary way is to kill Endermen, wherever you find them. You can also create an Enderman farm to make sure you have plenty of pearls.

Next, you need Blaze Powder, which can be found in the Nether Dimension. Make a portal there, and then hunt down a Nether Fortress. Defeat the Blaze mobs that spawn there and loot their Blaze Rods.

It might take time to get Blaze Rods, but you need these too. (Image via Mojang Studios)

This isn’t a guaranteed drop, so it may take some farming to get these. Then, put the Blaze Rod in the crafting area, to receive Blaze Powder in exchange. You don’t even need a crafting table for this, as it’s a two-item recipe.

How to use Eye of Ender to enter the Ender Dimension in Minecraft

The ultimate goal of Minecraft is to defeat the Ender dragon in the End Dimension. If you want to get there, you need to create an End Portal. You’ll need quite a few Eyes of Ender unless you’re incredibly lucky.

The darkness reveals that the Ender Portal is open. (Image via Mojang Studios)

In addition to using the Eye of Ender to locate the portal, you also need to insert 12 Eyes into the portal to activate it. If you want to find the portal, head to the Overworld, and throw an Eye. It will travel 12 squares toward the Stronghold. If the Stronghold is very far away, it’ll go high in the air, so keep that in mind too.

Keep doing this until it drops again in the same spot. That means it’s time to dig into the Stronghold. You will explore it until you get to the portal room. You will see the green blocks, but they need a little something extra.

Insert all 12 Eyes of Ender into the blocks of the portal, and that will activate it. However, there are a few other uses for this item, if you have extras.

Other uses for the Eye of Ender in Minecraft

Great damage can be done with the proper use of an End Crystal. (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are quite a few other things you can do with an Eye of Ender in Minecraft. You can combine an Ender Eye, Ghast Tear, and 7 Glass Blocks to create the End Crystal. These are highly explosive and are often used in PVP - or in explosive pranks.

If you have 8 Obsidian Blocks and an Eye of Ender, you can make an Ender Chest. These are incredible items since you can access them via other Ender Chests in the world. Just keep one on you, and one in your base, to have even more inventory access no matter where you go.

If you’re seeking to complete the game, you’ll need these useful items. There’s no telling if players will uncover some other use for these Eyes in the future.