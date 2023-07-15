End Crystals in Minecraft: Crafting recipe, uses, and more

End Crystals are among the most dangerous and mysterious blocks in Minecraft. New players might not know about them until they reach the very end of this game's storyline; gamers will learn about them around the time they need to beat the Ender Dragon. That said, once fans know how to craft and use them, End Crystals can be quite useful.

They are popular in both single-player and multiplayer worlds, as they can be used as a tool and deadly a weapon. Here is everything you need to know about the powerful End Crystal block:

Crafting recipes, uses, and other information about End Crystals in Minecraft

Where do End Crystals naturally generate?

End Crystals generate on top of each obsidian tower on the main End island (Image via Mojang)

When you enter this title's third and last realm, called End, the fight against the Ender Dragon will start immediately. On the main island, you will notice tall towers made of obsidian. End Crystals automatically generate at the top of these structures and act as healing blocks for the Ender Dragon.

Hence, to defeat that final boss, you must destroy the End Crystals by either shooting them with arrows or building up to them and carefully attacking them. This is when you will learn about the main features of these dangerous blocks.

As soon as they are hit or interacted with, they will instantly create a massive explosion equal to that of a charged creeper.

Apart from in the End, they do not naturally occur anywhere else in Minecraft's world.

How to craft End Crystals

End Crystal can be formed by combining glass blocks, an Eye of Ender, and a ghastly tear in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As shown in the picture above, End Crystals can be crafted by combining seven Glass blocks, a single Eye of Ender, and one Ghast Tear. Eyes of Ender can be crafted by mixing Ender Pearl with blaze powder, while a Ghast Tear can only be obtained from a dead ghast in the Nether. Hence, End Crystals are not the easiest to craft in the game.

Remember, after you've crafted them, these items can only be placed on top of bedrock or obsidian blocks.

How to use End Crystals

1) Spawning a new Ender Dragon

End Crystals can respawn the Ender Dragon (Image via Mojang)

When the first Ender Dragon is defeated, the credits roll and Minecraft's base story ends. However, if players want to have a rematch with this title's boss, they can do so easily by crafting four End Crystals and placing them on all four sides of the bedrock fountain at the main End island's center.

Remember, this new Ender Dragon will only drop 500 XP points, as opposed to the first one that dropped 12,000 XP.

2) Massive explosions

End crystal's explosion in Minecraft can be used in various ways (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned earlier, End Crystals can also be used to create massive explosions. Players have devised several methods to use these blasts to their advantage and not take much damage from them.

An End Crystal explosion can help get the upper hand in a PvP fight on Anarchy servers. It can be used to blast parts of the Nether to find Ancient Debris, griefing bases, etc.