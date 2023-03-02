Top 5 resources to farm in the End in Minecraft

The End Realm is the last dimension players enter in Minecraft. The first experience of the realm is quite intense, as explorers are immediately thrown into a fight with the final boss of the game, Ender Dragon. Those who have not fought the beast will take a long time to defeat it. Once they do, the entire End realm opens up for them to explore.

The End Realm mainly has loads of Enderman and occasional end cities where Shulkers spawn. Apart from that, there is not much to explore. However, players can get some extremely important resources from farming certain mobs and blocks in the End.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five best resources to farm from Minecraft's End realm.

5) Wither rose

A Wither can also be used to create a wither rose farm in Minecraft's End realm (Image via Reddit/u/its_always_foreign)

Trapping a Wither boss mob under the bedrock fountain on the main End island is quite easy in Java Edition. This way, players can easily kill Withers. However, through this method, they can also get many wither roses by making the Wither kill regular mobs with their explosive skulls.

Players can either use Endermen, who are already present in the realm, or bring chickens from the Overworld so that the Wither uses explosive skulls on them.

4) Obsidian

The obsidian platform regenerates every time an entity enters Minecraft's End realm, allowing players to farm it (Image via Mojang)

Obtaining loads of obsidian can be a chore as players need to create an obsidian generator. However, there is another method of doing so by mining the obsidian platform and towers that generate in the End realm.

The main End island has loads of obsidian that users can simply mine. However, it is arguably the longest farming method since players will need to respawn the Ender Dragon to regenerate the obsidian structures to mine them again.

3) Shulker Shells

Shulker farm can be made in the End realm to obtain shulker shells in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Shulkers are static hostile mobs that stay in one location and attack players with levitation bullets. However, once they are killed, they drop shulker shells which can be crafted into extremely useful shulker boxes.

Building a shulker farm in Minecraft can be challenging, as players need to bring shulkers and confine them in a specific manner to enable the use of levitation bullets for duplication and displacement. This trick is used to quickly kill them and obtain shulker shells.

2) Nether Star

Withers can be easily farmed in Minecraft Java Edition's End realm (Image via Mojang)

Though Withers are considered to be one of the most powerful mobs in the game, they are surprisingly easy to defeat if players strategically trap them in bedrock. Bedrock trapping is a well-known method to kill the Wither boss mob and even make farms out of them. Wither farms are quite famous since they drop rare nether stars that can be used to create beacons.

Players can simply create an obsidian room right underneath the bedrock fountain on the main End island and summon the Wither such that its head immediately gets stuck in the bedrock.

1) Ender Pearl

Enderman farm is the most famous as it yields ender pearls in Minecraft (Image via u/happy_yetti on Reddit)

Ender pearls are some of the most important resources in Minecraft. It is used to teleport to a different location, craft eyes of ender, etc. Since they are dropped by Endermen, a farm can be created where players kill tons of them when they are trapped.

This can easily be done in the End realm by either using water or endermite to attract or displace these creepy creatures. Once they are trapped in the killing room, players can kill them and obtain loads of ender pearls and XP points.

