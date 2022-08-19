5 best situations to use ender pearls in Minecraft 1.19 update

An ender pearl is an extremely useful item in Minecraft 1.19. It is quite uncommon and can be obtained by killing Enderman, trading with Cleric Villager, or by bartering with Piglins. It has one of the most fascinating features in the game: teleportation, which can help players in many ways.

When they have an ender pearl in their hands, they can right-click on the mouse to essentially throw it in whichever direction they want. The item will turn into a projectile entity that will eventually land on any solid block. The moment it touches any block, the player will immediately get teleported to that particular location.

Even though the teleportation deals a few hearts of damage, this feature can be used in several situations.

Top 5 circumstances where ender pearls are helpful in Minecraft 1.19

1) Avoiding fall damage

While falling, quickly throw ender pearl to avoid fall damage in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

While traversing through irregular terrain with high vertical drops, players can be prone to a lot of fall damage. If they are not careful, they can even fall to their demise.

Even though the best item in this situation is a water bucket, players can also save themselves by acting quickly and throwing an ender pearl to teleport away before hitting the ground. This will save them from taking fatal fall damage.

2) Using as a stasis pearl

Stasis pearl method delays the teleportation in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Over the years, players have come up with clever ways of using the ender pearl. Stasis pearl is a method of delaying teleportation and safely returning to a location where players were previously present. Players can throw pearls in a vertical water column with soul sand below it. This will allow the ender pearl to remain an entity and keep floating.

Finally, players can place a trapdoor which can be operated by a redstone contraption or a player. The moment the trapdoor touches the ender pearl, the player who threw the ender pearl will return to that location.

3) Traveling in the Nether

Nether is a tough realm to travel in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Players have come up with several ways to travel in the hellish realm that is filled with lava and irregular terrain. One of the fastest ways to travel is via ender pearl teleportation.

If players want to cross lava lakes or difficult terrain, they can simply throw ender pearls. However, they must be extremely cautious regarding the direction as they can unknowingly land in lava.

4) Fighting Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon can launch players off the end island in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Ender pearls are one of the most important items to bring for a fight against the Ender Dragon. During the final fight, players will need to demolish all the end crystals from the obsidian towers and fight the dragon up close.

These situations can be dangerous as the dragon's wings can launch players in the air and even off the main end island. This is where they can quickly use ender pearls to teleport to safety.

5) Escaping angry Warden

Warden is extremely dangerous in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

With the new update, the Warden has become the most feared mob of all time. When players are in the Deep Dark, the beast will spawn if players make too much noise. Once the mob detects them, it will frantically chase and attack them.

In this situation, players will have no choice but to escape. This is where ender pearls can be a life-saver as they can simply teleport away from the mob to evade.

It is important to remember that players need to be extremely careful not to make any noise after teleporting since other Wardens can also spawn if sculk shriekers are triggered in different locations.

