5 best tips and strategies for finding ancient debris in Minecraft easily

Minecraft has several materials that can be used to craft tools, weapons, and armor parts. Players usually start by making iron gear and finding enough diamonds to create diamond equipment. However, there is something even stronger than diamond called netherite, which cannot be mined from any block. Rather, it has to be extracted from ancient debris, a rare item only found deep in the Nether realm.

This is one of the most difficult blocks to find in the game. However, players have found several different methods to acquire ancient debris very quickly and efficiently.

Top 5 tips and strategies to easily find ancient debris in Minecraft

1) Mine at Y level 15

Players can strip mine at Y level 15 in the Nether realm to find Ancient Debris in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As with every ore block, players must know where ancient debris generate in the Nether. While rare, these items spawn the most at Y level 15. Hence, when players start searching for these blocks, they must head directly to Y level 15 and begin strip mining or using explosives.

However, they must be careful while digging this deep in the Nether, as most areas will be submerged under lava, which could be extremely dangerous if it starts spilling out.

2) Use bed explosion method

Beds can explode and expose an area for players to easily spot ancient debris blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Beds have a special tendency to explode whenever a player tries to sleep on them in the Nether. On the other hand, ancient debris blocks are highly blast-resistant compared to netherrack. Hence, over the years, players have devised a method to use beds to explode a chunk of area in the Nether and expose any ancient debris that might have been in it.

Using explosions is a much more efficient way of finding the rare block. The only downside to it is that players need to craft or find loads of beds in the game.

3) Keep Fire Resistance potion ready

Explosions and lava pockets can burn players in Minecraft, hence Fire Resistance potion can be a lifesaver (Image via Mojang)

The worst thing that can happen to players in Minecraft is that they might burn to death, courtesy of lava or fire, while looking for ancient debris. Y level 15 will have loads of lava pockets and lakes. Furthermore, players will create massive explosions while finding these rare blocks. This could make it easier to die. Hence, one must always carry a few Fire Resistance potions to save themselves from burning.

4) Mining efficiently with chunk borders

Ancient Debris generate more often near chunk borders in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though players can simply head to Y level 15 and start strip mining, they also have the option of activating chunk borders to have a better chance of finding ancient debris blocks. It is confirmed that these rare blocks generate more at these spots. Hence, users can simply press F3+G to activate chunk borders in Java Edition. Then, they should make areas explode or mine only near them.

5) Creating TNT duper

Players can also create TNT duper to completely destroy parts of the Nether to find Ancient Debris with ease in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/Giblybits)

If players do not want to mine or destroy areas for hours, they can create a TNT duper with a flying machine that will automatically drop the explosive near Y level 15 and expose massive chunks of the Nether. Once the machine runs out of TNT or is done with an area, players can simply mine all the exposed ancient debris at once. One downside to this is building the duper and repeatedly filling it with explosives, which can be tedious.

