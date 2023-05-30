3 best Minecraft Crystal PvP servers

Minecraft is a game that you can play on your own or with friends. One of the most popular activities in the sandbox title is PvP, where you can face off against other players in duels, free-for-all events, and many other random minigames through multiplayer servers. Among the most fun forms of PvP is Crystal PvP, whose combat features the use of end crystals to kill opponents.

If you're looking for high-quality Crystal Minecraft PvP servers, look no further than this list. Each of the servers listed below has been tested many times and has proven to be stable.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft Crystal PvP servers that offer tons of enjoyment

1) Purple PvP

IP address: ez.purple.wtf

Purple PvP is an extremely popular server (Image via Mojang)

Purple PvP is a friendly server where you can meet new people and learn how to PvP in Minecraft. It has an extremely active community that is willing to help out when needed.

Purple PvP has been around for almost 10 years now, dominating the multiplayer realm of Minecraft. It's incredibly well-liked, has a sizable player base, and provides a fantastic setting for making new friends and just hanging out.

The server is really well-developed, with many distinctive features like a bespoke dueling function and a highly special complicated FFA system that makes PvP a ton of fun. There are also occasions like tournaments where competitors compete for insane rewards.

Crystal PvP is extremely popular in the vanilla Minecraft scene, and Purple PvP allows this fact to stay true.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) PVP CLUB

IP address: mcpvp.club

PVP Club is one of the best Crystal PvP servers in Minecraft. The community is great, with many people who are always looking to duel and have fun. The server also has good staff members that will help you if you ever have any questions or problems.

Using unfair means to succeed in Minecraft has been a big problem since there is no client-sided anti-cheat. However, this doesn't appear to matter on PVP Club. This is due to the incredible server-sided anti-cheat and staff members who are always vigilantly watching everyone in PvP.

PVP Club is fantastic for players who are looking to duel others and fight in 2v2s or 3v3s. The server also has Pot PvP if that is something you are also interested in.

PVP Club has three proxies (East, West, and Europe) so that players from all over the world can have a good experience without having to deal with bad ping. Having bad ping and lagging is often an automatic game loss in Crystal PvP.

Average player count: 50 - 300

3) PvPHub

IP address: pvphub.me

PvPHub is a Minecraft server with a lot of players, which means there's no shortage of people to meet and play with. It has excellent PvP features that allow you to fight against other players in creative ways. There are also different kinds of custom maps, from those with caves and lava lakes to those with simple flat lands.

PvPHub offers KitPvP and Survival, both offering Crystal PvP, just in different types. If you're looking for something more fast-paced, you should play KitPvP. If you're looking to play Survival, you will have to be ready to put in time and grind to get everything necessary for PvP.

Survival is often the most popular way to enjoy Crystal PvP. Most servers just offer the normal 1.9 or 1.8 PvP style, where you just have to click and do nothing else. Crystals allow for an extremely unique experience that isn't seen often.

Average player count: 100 - 500

Poll : 0 votes