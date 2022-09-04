3 best Minecraft servers for Pot PvP

There are many different types of Minecraft multiplayer servers to play on, and they all have their own unique benefits. But if you're looking for a server where you can try out some Pot PvP (Player vs Player).

Many Minecraft servers have PvP as a core mechanic, but not every one of them consists of this specific type of PvP, so these are three of our favorite Pot PvP servers.

Minecraft is a game that has been around for many years. It has been played by millions of people across the world and has been enjoyed by many generations. The game itself is simple, but as you get more into it, there are many aspects to it that make it more fun and engaging. Minecraft offers an easy-to-use multiplayer system.

Minecraft Pot PvP servers you should try out

1) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

If you're looking to start a Minecraft prison server, PurplePrison is the best place to go, it is the best server for Pot PvP. It has a ton of unique and fun plugins that make it stand out from other servers, such as Axe PvP, a large spawn area where players can drop down and fight right away!

The PurplePrison universe is not without its challenges. Rival gangs are continuously at war with one another in this brutal and cruel prison. Either form your own gang and enlist members, or join an established gang. Huge gang fights are frequent on Purple, featuring tons of pot PvP skirmishes.

PurplePrison is an extremely old Minecraft server that has been around since 2013. This server has an extremely friendly community, an amazing staff team who are quick at responding when needed, and an active community filled with helpful players who love helping out newbies like yourself. This server also has a huge discord server with over 70k+ members that's a ton of fun to vibe in.

Players online: 1000-2000

Server Address: purpleprison.net

2) Minemen

IP Address: minemen.club

If you're looking for a Minecraft server with an active, friendly community of players, Minemen is the place to be. The server has been running for years and has a huge player base of over 10,000 daily active users. It offers a large variety of minigames that are easy to get into and have room for all kinds of players.

Pot PvP is what this server is best known for, being a huge practice PvP type server. If you're looking for a challenge, the players on this server can offer you some of the most strenuous fights around.

You can queue up and get into a match instantly, offering easy access to tons of fun, along with making it very simple to constantly increase your skills and PvP strategy.

Although Pot PvP is the most popular gamemode on Minemen, it also offers other ones worth checking out:

Survival Games

UHC Meetup

UHC Games

Sumo

Parkour

Spleef

Sky Wars

Players online: 1500-3000

Server Address: minemen.club

3) Lunar

IP Address: lunar.gg

Lunar is a Pot PvP Minecraft server with a large player base and tons of daily players. Lunar's main gamemode is Practice/Pot PvP, but there are other gamemodes like Survival and Creative. The server has an active staff member who is always there to help you if you have any questions or problems. This server also has many different PVP areas, so even if you don't like one area, there will be another that suits your needs!

Best part - There are many different PVP areas for players to fight each other in, including arenas that are perfect for brawls or even large scale wars. If you're looking for something more casual, then try one of their custom-built arenas where you can just chill out with your friends while still having fun fighting each other.

Another great thing about this server is that it uses its own custom pvp client which allows for more control over your game and makes it easier to be victorious in these fights.

It also offers tons of mods that provide just tons of ease while playing the game, and is known to give you much better FPS. Lunar Client has millions of downloads, with thousands of people using it daily. To learn more about this client, check out this link here.

Players online: 100-500

Server Address: lunar.gg

Minecraft Pot PvP tips and tricks

Tip 1:

The most fundamental requirement for Minecraft PvP combat is that you click as quickly as you can. Good gaming mice are not necessary but do help out a lot with this aspect.

Tip 2:

Since poor aim might cost you a PvP battle, you cannot afford to be poor at it. Regardless of your weapons or click speed, if you can't aim well, you will undoubtedly lose. To see the difference, practice on all the servers listed above.

Tip 3:

When you're engaged in combat, you don't have time to replace any items in your inventory. Keep everything you need for battle in your hotbar, including your bow, sword, health pots, golden apples, and more. Practice using hotbar items by using your number keys, or by scrolling with your mouse wheel.

Tip 4:

Strafing is a style of movement in which your player repeatedly circles the player they're fighting. When using this technique, it can seem like your reach is being extended, it makes it very easy to combo other players.

Tip 5:

Perfectly using health pots, this is one of the major ways to easily lose in a fight, its very easy to just throw a bad health pot and have it not heal you. To become better at this, you just have to continue playing Pot PvP and see what works to make it as smooth as possible for you.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

