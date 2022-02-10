What is the best Minecraft client to use for more FPS?

While Minecraft may not be the most graphically demanding game out there, it can still put some systems under considerable load. This is especially true for gamers using low-end machines, which can cause them to drop frames and lag.

Luckily, there are a number of ways to optimize Minecraft so that it runs better. One of the best ways to do this is by using a client specifically built to increase FPS.

Those looking to use a client for maximum FPS can check out any of the listed clients below.

Best clients to use for optimum performance in Minecraft

Feather Client

Download

Feather Client is a brand new client that was released a few weeks ago. It is one of the most optimized clients to date, and many players have reported incredible levels of FPS when compared to running Vanilla Minecraft.

Perhaps the most notable feature of Feather is the fact that players can run any Forge or Fabric mod they want for it (provided the version is supported). This is somewhat of a game-changer as it allows players to enjoy a plethora of performance boosts out of the box when playing their favorite modpacks.

It should be noted that other popular clients mentioned do not support mods. So for those looking to modify their game, Feather is definitely the best option. Even those that do not plan on modding their game will still get incredible FPS with this client.

Lunar Client

Download

Lunar Client is more established than Feather client but will not allow users to customize their game with mods. While this may be somewhat restrictive, Lunar Client is still preferred by many players, especially those in the PvP community. Lunar also operate their own practice 1v1 server called "Lunar Network." This server is one of the most popular Minecraft duel servers of all time.

In terms of improving game performance and FPS, Lunar Client is definitely one of the best. Just like Feather client, it provides substantial built-in performance optimizations over the vanilla client.

LabyMod

Download

Last but not least is LabyMod, one of the original and most popular Minecraft clients. While in some instances not as impactful as Feather and Lunar Client's improvements, LabyMod still boasts massive FPS gains for the average user. Like Lunar Client, LabyMod sees use on many PvP based servers but can be used on any type of server.

Also Read Article Continues below

One of the most popular features that makes LabyMod outshine its competitors is the push-to-talk voice feature that is built into the client. This revolutionary feature brings full voice chat to Minecraft, which is something fans have been requesting ever since multiplayer was released over a decade ago.

Edited by Danyal Arabi