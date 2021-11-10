5 best Minecraft duel servers

PvP in Minecraft is a key aspect of the game and some of the most popular gamemodes such as Minecraft Bedwars are PvP based.

One of the best ways players can improve their skills in Minecraft PvP is by playing on a server that offers duels. On these servers, players can battle in a 1 on 1 PvP battle where their skills will be tested to the max.

Those looking for a good Minecraft duel server to play on needn't look any further. This guide will highlight five of the best Minecraft servers with duels, each with no lag, good anti-cheat, and duel maps.

Top 5 Minecraft Servers for PvP Dueling

1) Purple PvP

Server IP Address: ez.purple.wtf

Purple is one of the most popular PvP servers of all time, boasting thousands of players at peak hours of the day.

On this server players can fine tune their PvP skills in one of the various practice duel modes, and then once ready, compete in the competitive duels gamemodes.

This server offers a wide variety of different duel kits and styles, including:

Debuff

No debuff

Axe

Sumo

UHC

Gapple

Combo

2) Minemen Club

Server IP Address: minemen.club

This server is another popular choice in the PvP dueling community and is particularly well-known for its advanced anti-cheating system called AntiGamingChair, or simply AGC for short.

AGC is perhaps the most advanced Minecraft anti-cheat in the world and will ensure a smooth duel experience for all legitimate players, stopping any cheaters dead in their tracks.

3) Hypixel Duels

Server IP Address: Hypixel.net

Clocking in with an incredible 100,000 players during weekend peak hours, Hypixel is without a doubt the most popular Minecraft server of all time.

Although duels is by far not the most played gamemode on this server, the duels mode on Hypixel is still top quality and offers a variety of different modes. The most popular duel mode on Hypixel is UHC which has formed it's own tight-knit community of players.

4) Lunar Network

Server IP Address: lunar.gg

Well known for their popular PvP client Lunar Client, the Lunar Network Minecraft server is a great choice for anyone looking to participate in 1v1 duels.

What's great about duels on Lunar Network is that there is a huge variety of different duel types offered, which are:

No debuff

Debuff

BuildUHC

Bridges

Pearl Fight

Boxing

Soup

Gapple

SG

Spleef

5) Ghostly.live

Server IP Address: ghostly.live

Ghostly is a relatively new PvP server but has gained an extraordinary amount of popularity in recent times thanks to its focus on simply serving as a no-nonsense Minecraft PvP environment.

Being a dedicated PvP server, duels are of course one of the most popular things to do on this server. The skill bar on this server is high, and some of the most skilled Minecraft PvPers in the world are known to frequent this server.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish