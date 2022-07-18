Top 3 Prison servers for Minecraft 1.19 update

Being stuck in prison is the worst nightmare of many, but not in the world of Minecraft! That’s because Prison servers are one of the most enjoyable and rewarding ways to play the game.

As will become evident throughthis article, there’s an awful lot to explore in the world of Minecraft prisons, and there are many ways to do it, thanks to a wide variety of servers. Each has its own mods, prestige ranks, and community, making for a unique and unforgettable experience.

Without further ado, let’s kick things off by revealing the three best Minecraft Prison servers that can be played right now.

Top 3 Minecraft Prison servers that fans of the genre should try out

1) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is a top tier prison server (Image via Mojang)

Created in 2014, Purple Prison is one of the longest running Minecraft servers of its kind. With over five million unique players, it’s also the biggest Prison community currently online. All versions of Minecraft are supported, there are regular content updates, and best of all, it’s totally free to play.

There are thousands of players who are connected at any one time, which is great if you’d like to make friends — or even if you prefer to make enemies! If that’s you, the server’s customized daily PvP battle event will probably be right up your street.

Purple Prison has 50 ranks to complete, but you don’t just have to mine or complete quests in order to level up. You are encouraged to acquire upgrades through trading, with players being able to set up their own shops. There’s even an auction house to sell your wares.

This is one of the friendliest Prison servers for beginners, thanks to regular supply drops and easily obtainable equipment. You’ll never be bored, as there are all kinds of areas to keep you occupied, including mazes and parkour courses.

You might even bump into PewDiePie, who has been known to log in and play at Purple Prison.

2) Mox MC

IP Address: moxmc.com

MoxMC is yet another great choice for Prison servers (Image via Mojang)

Mox MC has been around since 2013 and is filled with hundreds of players every day. While there are many different game modes, including Creative, Factions and Skyblock, Prison is the most popular and original. There’s also a sizable discord community to join and you’ll find people to be welcoming and friendly.

One of the main reasons behind the popularity of Mox MC, though, is the unique custom features and sheer customizability that it offers. For instance, there’s a unique resource pack that enables you to cultivate a wooden theme. You’ll also receive a backpack full of boosted tools to help you along the way.

If you like building bases, you’re sure to enjoy the many ways to develop your prison plot, which is one of the biggest features of Mox MC. Plant a flower garden, build a pond and go fishing, or even start a zoo! The higher your rank, the more pets you can accommodate.

3) Cosmic Prisons

IP Address: cosmicprisons.com

Cosmic Prisons is one of the most popular choices for prison servers (Image via Cosmic Prisons)

Cosmic Prisons appeals to many Minecraft players because of its unique theme. Like other servers, you can play plenty of different game modes besides Prison, such as Pixelmon, Skyblock and Factions. But all of them are set in outer space!

Aside from the regular Prison, you can also try the Sahara Prison world, which boasts plenty of unique recipes and quests. Whichever version you prefer, you’ll be able to take on opponents in PvP mode, form gangs or even enter a warzone.

Join the thousands of players who visit the Cosmic Prison Network every day. Mine, trade and take part in special events while surrounded by colorful and vibrant planets, futuristic spacecraft and other intergalactic elements.

What Are Minecraft Prison servers?

As you can probably guess from the name, these servers have a prison theme. Playing the role of an inmate, you’ll need to complete tasks to acquire resources, better equipment and eventually increase your rank.

The ultimate goal is to break out of jail. But you can do much more, including challenging other players to PvP battles and saving money to buy plots of land. Building your own base is a big part of the fun, but the best aspect of Prison servers is undoubtedly the community spirit. They are a great way to enjoy Minecraft and you’re certain to make some friends.

Tips & tricks when playing on Minecraft Prison servers

If you’ve never played on a Prison server before, here are the top tips you’ll need to get started:

Hit the mines: The first thing you should do is find the prison mines. These servers are often set up with new players in mind and offer a generous source of income. Save up for a plot: Acquire a plot as soon as you can afford to. Create a donation chest and set up a shop there. Money makes the world go round! Buy and sell: Picking up cheap diamonds and selling them for a good price is a great way to raise money. You can sell diamonds that you mined yourself, too. Be careful: Although prison servers are some of the friendliest communities, there are still some bad guys out there. Be careful who you trust and don’t get scammed.

