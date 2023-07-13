7 best ways to get obsidian in Minecraft

Obsidian is an essential block in Minecraft. When players enter a world for the first time, they always spawn in the Overworld. If they want to progress further in order to complete the game, they need to create a Nether portal with obsidian blocks to enter the hellish realm. Furthermore, obsidian is also found in the End portal.

Apart from making a Nether portal, obsidian can be used in various other ways. Hence, players almost always need these blocks in their arsenal. Hence, let's take a look at some of the best ways to obtain it.

Top 7 methods to obtain obsidian blocks in Minecraft

1) Pouring water from a bucket near lava

Players can pour water near a lava pool to create obsidian when water flows over lava (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Arguably the best way to obtain several blocks of obsidian is to create them manually. When water flows over lava, the lava blocks essentially convert to obsidian. Hence, players can craft a bucket, fill it with water, and then pour it near a lava pool. As the water flows over the lava, it will convert into obsidian. Make sure not to pour it directly on top of the lava though.

2) Natural generation

Natural-generating obsidian can be found in deep underground caves (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Since water and lava naturally generate in underground caves, there is a high chance that obsidian will naturally generate as well. There could be a water body that naturally flows over lava to create the block. Hence, players can also explore the caves to find them.

3) Automatically generated Nether portal

Automatically generated nether portals will have four additional obsidian blocks that can be mined in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

For those who may not know, the Nether portal also works with only 10 blocks of obsidian, excluding the corners. However, when they enter or exit it, the game automatically creates a new one in the other realm for players to come out of. This naturally generated portal will have 14 blocks of obsidian. Since only 10 of them are needed for it to work, players can mine the corner blocks and use them later.

4) Chest loot

Chests in several Minecraft structures will also have obsidian in them (Image via Mojang)

When explorers roam around the in-game world, they will find all kinds of structures where they can find chests with loot. In some of them, they can also find a few obsidian blocks that they can use. Structures like Bastion Remnants, Nether Fortresses, Villages, and Ruined portal chests generate obsidian frequently.

5) Ruined portal

Ruined portal also generates a few blocks in obsidian in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ruined portals are small structures that generate randomly around the Overworld and Nether. These are essentially long-lost Nether portals that have not been destroyed. However, players will surely find some obsidian blocks in them, along with some crying obsidian as well.

6) Obsidian towers in the End realm

End realm has massive obsidian towers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players who have completed the game can have loads of obsidian from the End realm. When players first enter the final dimension, they will notice that it's main island has tall towers made with nothing but obsidian blocks. These can be mined to obtain several stacks of the block.

7) Bartering

Piglins also have a slim chance of bartering obsidian blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Piglin Bartering is a system where players give a gold ingot to a Piglin mob in the Nether, and they give back a random item from their trading list. They too have a small 8.71% chance of giving a block of obsidian in exchange of a gold ingot.

