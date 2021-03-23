In Minecraft, obsidian is famous for its high blast resistance and its use in the making of nether portals.

Obsidian is one of the toughest blocks that can be mined in survival Minecraft. When lava comes in contact with water, it turns into an obsidian block. To mine an obsidian block, players need a diamond or netherite pickaxe. It also has the highest breaking time in Minecraft.

Obsidian gives access to nether-exclusive blocks and mobs. Without obsidian, players cannot travel to the nether realm in Minecraft. Obsidian generates naturally in ocean ravines, ruined portals, woodland mansions and sometimes in ravines/caves. Players can also get obsidian through bartering or find it inside chests in weaponsmiths' houses, ruined portals, nether fortresses, and bastion remnants.

Top 5 uses for Obsidian in Minecraft

# 5 - Ender Chest

Image via Minecraft

An Ender Chest is a must-have item in the inventory of every player. Things kept inside the ender chest is only available to the player. An Ender Chest is the safest place to store valuable resources in Minecraft.

Players can make an ender chest using eight obsidian and one eye of ender. Ender Chests have 27 slots of space. Players can fill these spaces with shulker boxes to increase the total storage space to 27*27 inventory slots.

#4 - Vaults and Explosive Rooms

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

Due to its high blast resistance, obsidian is well suited for making vaults and explosive rooms. Want a secret room to store valuable diamonds and netherite ingots? Make a vault out of obsidian blocks.

Obsidian is also used for trapping players in Minecraft. Due to its high breaking time and blast resistance, players trapped won't be able to leave the room before TNT explodes. Obsidian is unaffected by TNT explosions.

#3 - Beacon

Image via Minecraft

A Beacon is one of the most helpful structures in Minecraft. Players need three obsidian, five glass, and a nether star to craft one beacon. Beacons provides various types of status effects to nearby players.

With a beacon, players can instantly mine stone and other similar blocks using the haste effect. Experienced gamers use the beacon to clear large chunks of areas to create mob farms and bases.

#2 - Enchanting Table

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

Using an enchanting table, players can enchant books, weapons, armors, and much more. To make an enchanting table, players need four obsidian, two diamonds, and one book. Most of the enchantments are available through the enchanting table. Enchanting is the most effective way to spend XP that accumulates over time.

#1 - Nether Portal

Image via Minecraft

Without obsidian, there is no way to access the nether realm in Minecraft. Experienced Minecraft players can create nether portals without a diamond pickaxe. To build a nether portal, gamers need at least ten obsidian.

Obsidian is required to beat the game. The nether portal opens the gateway to the scary and fiery nether dimension. In Minecraft, there are many mobs and blocks, which are exclusive to the nether realm.