Top 5 ways to find Netherite in Minecraft in March 2021

Netherite is one of the rarest and most valuable minerals in Minecraft. To craft Netherite, players first need to find ancient debris in the Nether realm.

In the Nether update, players received a new ore which is better than diamonds. Players can upgrade their diamond tools, weapons and armor using one Netherite ingot on each. Using a smithing table, players can upgrade their diamond gear to their Netherite variants. Upgrading diamond gear in Minecraft is easy, but finding Netherite is the real problem.

To craft one Netherite ingot, players need four Netherite scraps and four gold ingots. Netherite scraps can be obtained by smelting ancient debris. Players can also find Netherite scraps inside loot chests in Bastion Remnants. But, be careful when opening the chests. Piglins start attacking the player if they open a chest.

Top 5 ways to find Netherite in Minecraft

#5 - Strip Mining

Strip Mining is a very simple and easy, but time-consuming way to find ancient debris or any other ore in Minecraft. Ancient debris can generate anywhere in the Nether between level Y-8 and 119, but the largest deposits of ancient debris are found below Y-14 and Y-15. In strip mining, players dig down to the level where required ores generate and start mining in a straight line. In the case of ancient debris, Y-13 is best suited for finding ancient debris.

For maximum efficiency, players should leave two in between lanes and mine straight. Be careful of small lava pockets while strip mining in Nether.

#4 - Bastion Remnants

Always check the loot chests of Bastion Remnants. There is a 13.5% chance of having one ancient debris in these chests. Players who are feeling more adventurous should try raiding a Bastion Remnant. Piglin brutes inside Bastion Remnant are strong mobs worth fighting. There are many gold blocks hidden in the walls and pillars of Bastion Remnants. Players will need gold to craft Netherite ingots.

#3 - TNT Explosions

Whether a block breaks from an explosion or not depends on its blast resistance. Ancient debris has one of the highest blast resistance values in Minecraft. This rare block does not break with any type of explosion, whereas Netherracks, usually surrounding ancient debris, have a low blast resistance.

Many Minecraft players use TNT to find ancient debris in Minecraft. By creating a line of TNTs at a distance of three blocks and then activating them, players can find a lot of ancient debris. The only downside to this method is its cost. TNT is costly to make if the player does not have a gunpowder farm.

#2 - End Crystal Explosions

Many end-game players have easy access to End Crystals in Minecraft. They can use this costly item to find ancient debris much faster compared to TNT. End Crystals have almost twice the blast radius of TNT. Using End Crystals, players can cover larger areas of Netherracks.

#1 - Bed Explosions

Many players like to exploit the bed explosion feature in Minecraft. When a player tries to sleep in the Nether, their bed will explode and kill them instead of giving them a good night's sleep.

There is a safe way to use this explosion to find ancient debris. By putting the bed as shown in the image at a distance of three blocks, players can cause a bed explosion without taking any damage. Beds are very cheap to make and are an efficient way to find ancient debris.